By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Business The largest pension fund in Norway has removed four Canadian energy names and one Russian name from its investment list and says it will no longer put money in companies that derive more than five percent of their revenue from the oil sands. In a "By going coal and oil sands free, we are sending a strong message on the urgency of shifting from fossil to renewable energy," said KLP CEO Sverre Thornes in the statement. Oil sands, Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada eryn.rickard (CC BY 2.0) In evaluating the oilsands, KLP came to the conclusion that oilsands production was akin to coal production. The fund pointed out that "together, these industries represent highly risky and environmentally damaging operations which can now be replaced by clean energy alternatives." Further, the fund says, "As with the coal threshold, we have gone from removing companies with 30 percent of their business coming from oil sands to 5 percent. This may well set a new investor standard. Five oilsand companies Shares in all four Canadian oilsand companies have dropped since a year ago because oilsands production has outstripped pipeline capacity. This has led to steep price discounts for Canadian crude and caused production curtailments in Alberta. Cenovus shares have fallen by nearly 10 percent since last October. Suncor and Imperial are both down more than 20 percent and Husky has dropped by more than 55 percent. Husky Energy Inc. shares are The Athabasca Oil Sands, Alberta Canada. Kyle Ashmead "Institutional investors are abandoning high-carbon investments because they can see where the puck is heading," said Keith Stewart, senior energy strategist with Greenpeace Canada, in an email. Tim McMillan, the president and CEO of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers is optomistic that even with further restrictions in oilsands production, companies will still pull through. McMillan said Canadian oil and natural gas producers "operate under one of the most stringent regulatory systems in the world," adding that the International Energy Agency forecasts that natural gas and oil will remain the major sources of global energy in 2040." "Canada can make the world a better place by providing reliable, affordable and responsibly produced energy that will help raise standards of living around the world," McMillan wrote in an email. "We can do this while reducing net global greenhouse gas emissions, and developing world-leading environmental technology and expertise." "We can do this while reducing net global greenhouse gas emissions, and developing world-leading environmental technology and expertise."