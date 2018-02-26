Nokia’s grand plan for the digital city

More and more city authorities are turning to open data and location intelligence platforms so they can improve services and planning. There are multiple drivers for this. For example the rapid growth in the population density in urban cities demands that services and an infrastructure be provided to meet the needs of city inhabitants.
The objectives of local authorities are generally to design city planning systems that are smart, intelligent, responsive and resilient. Many city authorities are opting for holistic systems that provide a complete service solution. One such provider is Nokia.
IoT for cities
Included within the scope of the Nokia activities
is a big role for the Internet of Things. The newly launched package is called “IoT for Smart Cities”. This is a modular platform intended to assist city planners and computer systems integrators to undertake unified smart city management. The platform is powered by Nokia’s Integrated Operations Center (IOC). This includes functions like enhanced video surveillance and smart lighting. Also included is parking, waste management and environmental operations.
Another kind of SaaS
A related platform on offer is called “Sensing as a Service”. This also has Internet of Things connectivity, and it is designed for cities that do not want the burden of installing sensors and processing data. Included within this package is the option for blockchain, for activities like car parking, which will provide anonymized and secure transactions. The idea behind the product is to provide a way for mobile network operators
to monetize existing infrastructure, like towers, by selling live environmental sensor data to cities and others
As a specific example, with a twist, of what the Nokia system can do, the company is working with Singapore telco StarHub to create a smart urban project with advertising content. Data generated will be used by StarHub to target adverts and users of smart applications, like interactive maps.
According to Chong Yoke Sin
, StarHub’s chief, enterprise business group, who spoke with marketing Interactive: “Our partnership with Nokia allows us to develop innovative solutions at the deep research level for the market. We are extremely pleased that this collaboration permits both partners to innovate for our clients."
In related Internet of Things news, the companies Arrow and Microsoft have entered into a partnership
to launch an Internet of Things solution based on use-case hardware, software and services. This includes open-source cloud applications for Microsoft Azure. Arrow focus on a range of connected applications. These include “intelligent urban development
” where the objective is to integrate information and communication technology with the Internet of Things to help urban planners to manage a city’s resources. A focus is with better traffic management and the collection of real-time analytics, which can help to reduce traffic and energy demand.