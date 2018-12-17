By By Business Insider 1 hour ago in Business Nissan employees burst into applause after learning that chairman and former CEO Carlos Ghosn had been arrested, The Wall Street Journal reports. Nissan did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment. Nissan employees at a town hall at company headquarters burst into applause after learning that chairman and former CEO Carlos Ghosn had been arrested, A person familiar with Nissan's investigation into Ghosn told The Journal that "the sentiment against Mr. Ghosn in Nissan had been building 'like a volcano,'" before his arrest. According to The Journal, some long-tenured Nissan employees based in Japan thought non-Japanese Nissan executives received promotions from Ghosn faster than those based in Japan. And Nissan employees reportedly felt that the automaker's revenues were boosting Ghosn was the CEO of Nissan from 2001 until 2017 and served as the CEO of Renault from 2005 until his arrest. Nissan did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment. Japanese prosecutors This article was originally published on A person familiar with Nissan's investigation into Ghosn told The Journal that "the sentiment against Mr. Ghosn in Nissan had been building 'like a volcano,'" before his arrest.Nissan did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.Nissan employees at a town hall at company headquarters burst into applause after learning that chairman and former CEO Carlos Ghosn had been arrested, The Wall Street Journal reports.A person familiar with Nissan's investigation into Ghosn told The Journal that "the sentiment against Mr. Ghosn in Nissan had been building 'like a volcano,'" before his arrest.According to The Journal, some long-tenured Nissan employees based in Japan thought non-Japanese Nissan executives received promotions from Ghosn faster than those based in Japan. And Nissan employees reportedly felt that the automaker's revenues were boosting Renault , the French automaker that had bought a controlling stake in Nissan in the late 1990s, a move Ghosn had encouraged as a Renault executive.Ghosn was the CEO of Nissan from 2001 until 2017 and served as the CEO of Renault from 2005 until his arrest.Nissan did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.Japanese prosecutors arrested Ghosn in November and charged him with conspiring to understate his compensation by around $88 million. Ghosn remains in detention in Japan as he awaits trial.This article was originally published on Business Insider . Copyright 2018. More about Nissan, carlos Ghosn, Automotive, Business, Crime Nissan carlos Ghosn Automotive Business Crime