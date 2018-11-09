By Digital Journal Staff 1 hour ago in By Digital Journal Staff 1 hour ago in Business Participate in a new survey about how digital transformation is impacting people. The survey provides participants with a unique opportunity to have their voices heard about how DX is changing their lives. Digital transformation is impacting everyone. The realignment of, and investment into, new technologies and business practices is rapidly changing the way companies around the world do business. Key industries are transforming the way they do business as part of DX efforts: -retail is harnessing the IoT and augmented reality to provide customers with a more immersive, individually-catered experience -agriculture is adopting the use of sensors to make crop cultivation more precise, as well as predict adverse weather and pest problems -finance is learning to use data to build new products for clients and is using automation to free up finance employees to take on more value-added activities But for all the attention to these changes, the focus of most research has remained greatly on the leaders within organizations driving DX, or on the technology itself. The new survey from DJG and Chestnut aims to shift the focus to the individuals witnessing and participating in the changes from DX every day. Interested? Click Digital transformation is impacting businesses across every industry, but many questions remain surrounding how individuals are being affected within those industries. The new survey from DJG and Chestnut Research intends to get to the bottom of those questions. The survey takes about five minutes to finish, and the results will be published and shared.Digital transformation is impacting everyone. The realignment of, and investment into, new technologies and business practices is rapidly changing the way companies around the world do business.Key industries are transforming the way they do business as part of DX efforts:But for all the attention to these changes, the focus of most research has remained greatly on the leaders within organizations driving DX, or on the technology itself. The new survey from DJG and Chestnut aims to shift the focus to the individuals witnessing and participating in the changes from DX every day.Interested? Click this link to participate in the survey! More about digital transformation, Survey, Research, DJG, Chestnut Research digital transformati... Survey Research DJG Chestnut Research Business Individuals Transformation