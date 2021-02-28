By By Tim Sandle 58 mins ago in Business For years expectant mothers, and mother who have recently given birth, have been poorly served in the fitness market. A new scale-up aims to address this gap, by offering a new, curated digital presence. The 'Strong Mom Society' is a new fitness platform geared towards new and expectant mothers with an emphasis on customization and education. The project was co-founded by fitness expert and businesswoman The aim with the new project is to create anew digital space, building on the success Johnson created, and learning lessons, from the previous project that was based around the brick-and-mortar studio space. Johnson has 17 years of teaching dance, movement and fitness. The project took considerable planning, Here Johnson explains that the platform will offer a complete service, with only the very best experts hired and the people involved as those who can best offer an holistic service: "We seek experts who have taken more than just a crash course in prenatal fitness, but also have experience as doulas, lactation consultants or childbirth educators so they should be real birth workers who are committed to this industry.” The project also aims to create a new paradigm for expectant mothers, as Looking at the menu on what is on offer, as an example the pre-natal sessions include: "Full length workouts, "Quickies"- 15 min and under, Pain Management and TONS of education on moving your body!", and the post-natal activities offer a: "20-min consult with a Strong Mom Society coach to get you started on personalizing your recovery journey." The membership is $365/year, and this includes archived videos, live sessions, articles, and a access to a support community. A new imitative has been launched, making use of digital technology and aimed at helping women with children to keep fit, called the ' Strong Mom Society '. The project aims to present a new future of pre- and post-natal fitness, and it is specifically targeted to new mums (or 'moms' for readers in North America).The 'Strong Mom Society' is a new fitness platform geared towards new and expectant mothers with an emphasis on customization and education. The project was co-founded by fitness expert and businesswoman Joanie Johnson , who has previously launched the FPC (Fit Pregnancy Club), which was the first studio dedicated to helping women stay fit through their pregnancy and beyond. The other founder is Carolina Gunnarsson.The aim with the new project is to create anew digital space, building on the success Johnson created, and learning lessons, from the previous project that was based around the brick-and-mortar studio space. Johnson has 17 years of teaching dance, movement and fitness.The project took considerable planning, as Forbes reveals , with Johnson moving operations from a boutique gymnasium to a scaled up project with a central digital presence.Here Johnson explains that the platform will offer a complete service, with only the very best experts hired and the people involved as those who can best offer an holistic service: "We seek experts who have taken more than just a crash course in prenatal fitness, but also have experience as doulas, lactation consultants or childbirth educators so they should be real birth workers who are committed to this industry.”The project also aims to create a new paradigm for expectant mothers, as a feature in Fast Company reveals. All too often expectant mothers are treated like invalids when it comes to movement and there are few physical education programs on offer, the new digital platform aims to redress this inequity in the fitness market.Looking at the menu on what is on offer, as an example the pre-natal sessions include: "Full length workouts, "Quickies"- 15 min and under, Pain Management and TONS of education on moving your body!", and the post-natal activities offer a: "20-min consult with a Strong Mom Society coach to get you started on personalizing your recovery journey."The membership is $365/year, and this includes archived videos, live sessions, articles, and a access to a support community. More about Fitness, Women, Mothers, Pregnancy Fitness Women Mothers Pregnancy