New digital network to transform the pharmaceutical supply chain

The company TraceLink has launched its Digital Network Platform. The aim is to develop new supply chain operating models based on the patient, and with driving network members to work together for better traceability and standards.
The new software is built on the TraceLink Digital Supply Network, and it utilizes multi-enterprise collaboration together with data sharing capabilities. The Digital Network Platform has been put in place to establish an environment for the development of network orchestration applications. These will allow partners to integrate and exchange transactional information interoperably in relation to business processes.
Such data exchanges will take place through through standardized, secure, and permissioned interfaces, which can feed into analytics models for the application of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and predictive analytics, in relation to the supply chain.
Commenting on the development, Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO, TraceLink states: "With the coming proliferation of specialty drugs and personalized medicine, the pharmaceutical supply chain will need a dramatic transformation, moving from a focus on supply to a focus on the needs of the patient."
He adds that: "With the Digital Network Platform, TraceLink provides our customers with the means to create new digital operating models that will meet the needs of tomorrow's pharmaceutical industry. By rapidly onboarding supply chain partners into new network ecosystems, sharing real-time information, and orchestrating multi-enterprise business processes, our customers can ensure that every patient gets the treatment they need when they need it."
TraceLink also operate the [url=https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2411230-1&h=2368120423&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.tracelink.com%2Fnetwork%2Flife-sciences-cloud&a=Life+Sciences+Cloud t=_blank]Life Sciences Cloud, which is a solution designed to deliver full global connectivity, visibility and traceability of pharmaceuticals from ingredient to patient.
The launch took place at the FutureLink event in Nashville.
The event is focused on creating digital supply network solutions. Central to the recent conference were discussions about the U.S. Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) , which outlines the steps required to build an electronic, interoperable system to identify and trace certain prescription drugs as they are distributed in the U.S.