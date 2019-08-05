By By Tim Sandle 46 mins ago in Business A new survey finds that 5 percent of U.S. software engineers and 10 percent of CMOs are likely to be interested in changing jobs at any time. This means that businesses need to focus on retaining their top talent and attracting new talent. With software engineers in the U.S. focusing on those who are most likely to change jobs in course of the next 90 days, 29 percent said they would move for personal growth opportunities. A bigger proportion, 49 percent said they would move due to concerns about their current employer’s business stability. The remaining 39 percent are seeking a more positive workplace culture. The majority of the software engineers polled identified as male (at 63 percent to 27 percent female); however, when it came to assessing those who are likely to change jobs, men and women are equal. With marketing, there was a similar balance, with females being slightly more inclined to be thinking of leaving. However, with marketers the number one reason for leaving was cited as growth opportunities; and there was a lower proportion who mentioned concerns over business stability. There are some Taking a different employment sector, among nurses who are likely interested in changing jobs, the survey found that over 38 percent are likely concerned about their current employers’ business stability and this could be sufficient for them to seek alternative employment. To aid employers to review which employees offer the most talent to the organization (and hence which ones need to be retained) The survey was conducted by ENGAGE Talent . The survey delves deeper into some of the reasons why personnel In key positions are thinking of switching roles. For the survey, ENGAGE aggregated data covering industries, companies, professionals, and market dynamics, matching such data with macroeconomic trends.With software engineers in the U.S. focusing on those who are most likely to change jobs in course of the next 90 days, 29 percent said they would move for personal growth opportunities. A bigger proportion, 49 percent said they would move due to concerns about their current employer’s business stability. The remaining 39 percent are seeking a more positive workplace culture.The majority of the software engineers polled identified as male (at 63 percent to 27 percent female); however, when it came to assessing those who are likely to change jobs, men and women are equal. With marketing, there was a similar balance, with females being slightly more inclined to be thinking of leaving. However, with marketers the number one reason for leaving was cited as growth opportunities; and there was a lower proportion who mentioned concerns over business stability.There are some geographical differences , where the scarcity of skills in some locales makes some occupations more likely to be targeted in passive recruiting efforts.Taking a different employment sector, among nurses who are likely interested in changing jobs, the survey found that over 38 percent are likely concerned about their current employers’ business stability and this could be sufficient for them to seek alternative employment.To aid employers to review which employees offer the most talent to the organization (and hence which ones need to be retained) ENGAGE Talent has entered into partnership with PredictiveHR . This will deliver a new intelligence and analytics platform for businesses to build candidate profile data. The aim is to help streamline talent acquisition, build strategic programs to increase retention, and to measure key initiatives against market data. like diversity and inclusion. More about Employment, Work, Society, Talent Employment Work Society Talent