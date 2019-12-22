Special By By Tim Sandle 44 mins ago in Business Leading tech companies Balbix and LogRhythm have finalized their 2020 cybersecurity predictions for enterprises. Representative from the companies have shared summaries with Digital Journal. To gain a deeper understanding to the headlines that are set to shape cybersecurity in 2020, Each executive’s predictions are outlined below. First, according to Gaurav Banga, infosec leaders are set to shift their focus from increasing their overall headcount to improving overall efficiency. This means more sophisticated system rather than simply taking on more staff to perform security reviews. Banga also notes that the definition of a security vulnerability will broaden, reflecting the growing sophistication of attackers. As an example, 2020 may see an advancements in terms of how malware is delivered to computers. Despite a broadening of scope, Banga also notes that businesses need to do more in relation to the field of cyber-protection, especially given the poor understanding of the massive enterprise attack surface will continue to be the root cause of much cybersecurity-related frustration and anxiety. Banga’s final prediction for 2020 is that Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) will begin to leverage education and new tools to communicate business risk and economic exposure to the board in a way they will understand. With the second set of predictions, James Carder, warns that artificial intelligence will adopt the same human biases we thought it would ignore. This means that bias remains a fundamental feature of AI programming. Carder also looks at the main area of cyber-risk, noting there will be more instances of biometric data being stolen and used for repeat fraud before we see adequate regulation and security enacted to protect it. Carder’s final prediction for the following year concerns attackers who will set out to bring ransomware to new targets more often, including critical infrastructure as a prime target. Given the likelihood of cyber-attacks continuing to rise, these risks will impact upon different sectors and system areas. For the typical enterprise, what kinds of attacks should cybersecurity (and all C-Suite) professionals look out for in 2020?To gain a deeper understanding to the headlines that are set to shape cybersecurity in 2020, Gaurav Banga , CEO and founder, Balbix and James Carder , CSO and VP of LogRhythm Labs have come up with a set of predictions.Each executive’s predictions are outlined below.First, according to Gaurav Banga, infosec leaders are set to shift their focus from increasing their overall headcount to improving overall efficiency. This means more sophisticated system rather than simply taking on more staff to perform security reviews.Banga also notes that the definition of a security vulnerability will broaden, reflecting the growing sophistication of attackers. As an example, 2020 may see an advancements in terms of how malware is delivered to computers.Despite a broadening of scope, Banga also notes that businesses need to do more in relation to the field of cyber-protection, especially given the poor understanding of the massive enterprise attack surface will continue to be the root cause of much cybersecurity-related frustration and anxiety.Banga’s final prediction for 2020 is that Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) will begin to leverage education and new tools to communicate business risk and economic exposure to the board in a way they will understand.With the second set of predictions, James Carder, warns that artificial intelligence will adopt the same human biases we thought it would ignore. This means that bias remains a fundamental feature of AI programming.Carder also looks at the main area of cyber-risk, noting there will be more instances of biometric data being stolen and used for repeat fraud before we see adequate regulation and security enacted to protect it.Carder’s final prediction for the following year concerns attackers who will set out to bring ransomware to new targets more often, including critical infrastructure as a prime target. More about Cybersecurity, business security, Enterprise, Information technology Cybersecurity business security Enterprise Information technolo...