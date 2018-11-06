Sun Life has launched a new scheme
designed to help Canadians to focus on their health by providing a personalized wellness rewards program. This will be delivered via scheme termed BestLifeRewarded. The BestLifeRewarded platform works by tracking, measuring and then rewarding positive steps, taken by those insured with the company, aimed at reducing health risks and towards living a healthier life.
Sun Life Financial, Inc.
is a Canadian financial services, primarily specializing in life insurance. The insurer is one of the largest life insurance companies in the world, and also one of the oldest with a history spanning back to 1865. However, the age of the company has not prevented it from pioneering in insurtech solutions. The Sun Life Financial Tower in Toronto, Ontario is located at One York Street in Toronto's South Core.
The BestLifeRewarded'sworks by issuing personalized nudges and positive encouragement, which is designed to help individuals reach their goals. This experience coupled with incentives, and it is designed to behaviors. The incentives take the form of points that can be used in exchange for rewards from Canada's top retailers.
According to Jacques Goulet
, President, Sun Life Financial Canada: "When it comes to managing financial, physical and mental health, one size does not fit all. This platform brings Clients a one-of-a-kind plan to motivate, support, and reward healthy actions. Creative experiences like BestLifeRewarded assist us on our journey of helping Canadians achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives."
The scheme fits with wider developments in the insurance market
in terms of incentives being offered for those who are insured provided they engage in healthier lifestyle activities. Several insurance companies are offering schemes designed to motivate people to lead a healthier life and to engage in disease prevention. These schemes take different forms, with another provider, Vitality, offering monetary incentives
for those who engage in healthier activities. Aviva, in contrast, offers customers
who take out a 'Healthier Solutions' private medical insurance policy discounts on their premium, provided they live healthily (as defined by the insurer).