By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business How sweet is this news? Necco Wafers, a beloved American candy with roots dating back to 1847 is making a triumphant comeback after a two-year absence, The brand was eventually purchased out of bankruptcy by Spangler Candy Company, which is launching the candy's comeback. Spangler also scooped up the Necco brand Sweethearts. The iconic candy wafers will still come in a wax paper-wrapped roll and have a mix of the original eight flavors - lemon, lime, orange, clove, cinnamon, wintergreen, licorice, and chocolate. Sorry, folks. Remember when we could buy a roll of all chocolate wafers? That is not going to happen, at least, not at first. July 3rd is National Chocolate Wafer Day! A roll of chocolate Necco Wafers. Willis Lam All the flavors, with the exception of the chocolate flavor, will remain the same. Some minor adjustments to the chocolate wafer.s flavor has made it a richer cocoa flavor, according to "Just when comfort food is experiencing a resurgence, Necco Wafers is back with that very kind of familiar, comfortable feeling we all seem to be craving," said Spangler Candy Company CEO Kirk Vashaw. "We are delighted to bring Necco Wafers back into production and to share in their sweet return with fans old and new." "We know fans have been waiting anxiously for the return of Necco Wafers and anticipate high demand," Vashaw said. "Our production lines will continue to run as fast as possible to keep stores in-stock." There was no plan to "improve" on what already, for fans, is perfection. "Candy is a simple joy in life and it's a simple reward," said Vashaw. "People want the same thing they remember as a kid. That's the beauty of candy — nostalgia." Necco factory, Cambridge, 2004, featuring the Necco water tower, painted (in 1996) to look like a roll of Necco Wafers. Jill Robidoux A decidedly American candy Starting in 1847, Necco Wafers were made by the New England Confectionery Company. The formula for the flavors and the simple wrapping covering the treats has remained the same, basically for years. Necco dominated the candy-manufacturing business through much of the first half of the 20th century. During the American Civil War, the candy could be found in the kits of soldiers on both sides of the conflict. Necco Wafers were also taken on Arctic and Antarctic expeditions. The candies were also issued to GIs in World War II. In 1942, All in all, the return of Neccos is great news for fanatical Necco lovers, like this journalist. So I, along with other Necco lovers will be waiting anxiously for the iconic wafers to show up on a shelf in my local retail store. 