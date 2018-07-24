Wayz.ai
, not to be confused with the GPS navigation software Waze, was founded in 2017 by Vincent Tao
, who has roots with PPTV (an online TV provider in China), Microsoft and York University in Toronto.
According to China Money Network
, Wayz.ai makes these maps for autonomous driving vehicles with Level 3 and Level 4 autonomy.
Level 3 autonomous cars have "conditional automation," this means the "vehicle is capable of taking full control and operating during select parts of a journey when certain operating conditions are met," according to a CNet primer on self-driving cars
. Level 4 autonomous cars have "high automation," this means the car "is capable of completing an entire journey without driver intervention, even operating without a driver at all, but the vehicle does have some constraints," like it "may be confined to a certain geographical area."
According to a translation of an article about the investment on PEdaily
, "Wayz.ai provides location-based services as a gateway to provide a complete location intelligence service solution that combines AI capabilities with precision positioning, high-definition map HDMAP, security testing and location cloud platforms..."
To create these smart maps, Wayz.ai uses artificial intelligence, cameras and sensors to provide a real-time location of the vehicle and its surroundings. According to a translation of the company website, the system "cover(s) tens of thousands of positioning scenes, gathering location, time, events, places, people's behaviors... etc."
All this information is compiled into a "real-world 'database' and ... massive information location map." The map "links all the 'people and people', 'people and things', and 'objects and things'."