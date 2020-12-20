By By Tim Sandle 22 mins ago in Business Bigger businesses should be investing in Chief Design Officers in order to harness the potential that digital transformation offers, as well as utilizing the cloud to drive new ways of working. This is the view of Stan Christiaens. The CDO in 2021 According to Christiaens: “Chief Design Officers can create a factory of data products. This role also brings value in digital transformation. These are people who extend reach to technical audiences. Optimally, the CDO should have a double role: Fostering a good relationship with IT and mastering new data architectures.” Cloud and the Future of Work Change is upon us, says Christiaens, noting: “We’ll be seeing a lot more fragmentation of offices and thus making online tools and online collaboration especially important. The cloud is the perfect infrastructure for this new way of working, providing access to everything needed from regular networks to databases and data warehouses.” This enables workers to carry out their jobs either in the physical office or remotely. Hybrid Cloud and Multi-Cloud Businesses have some hard choices to make when it comes to cloud solutions. Here Christiaens says: “We will continue to see hybrid cloud and multi-cloud. Why will we continue to see hybrids? This is because enterprises cannot just move everything into the cloud instantly." Christiaens adds further how: "Multi-cloud will also continue because of the ongoing war between Amazon, Google and Microsoft. Here Microsoft will come in with their cloud services. Although AWS has been successful establishing itself, it stands that some businesses do not like AWS because they see Amazon as competition.” Data Silos Being agile requires making quick responses, and silos are the anathema of this way of thinking. In light of this, Christiaens observes. he also notes that silos will never truly go, finding: "The best approach is to look at how you can have a better understanding of the data you have. A data intelligence platform can serve as an index and a map, showing businesses the silos they have and how they are connected." From this, a strategy can be developed to help to minimize the inefficiencies of silos. To cover the spectrum of potential developments, from cloud adoption ( multi-cloud or hybrid? ) to the value offered by the role of Chief Design Officer (who is responsible for overseeing all design and innovation aspects), expert Stijn “Stan” Christiaens, co-founder and CTO of Collibra tells Digital Journal which forces will help to shape the future of work.According to Christiaens: “Chief Design Officers can create a factory of data products. This role also brings value in digital transformation. These are people who extend reach to technical audiences. Optimally, the CDO should have a double role: Fostering a good relationship with IT and mastering new data architectures.”Change is upon us, says Christiaens, noting: “We’ll be seeing a lot more fragmentation of offices and thus making online tools and online collaboration especially important. The cloud is the perfect infrastructure for this new way of working, providing access to everything needed from regular networks to databases and data warehouses.” This enables workers to carry out their jobs either in the physical office or remotely.Businesses have some hard choices to make when it comes to cloud solutions. Here Christiaens says: “We will continue to see hybrid cloud and multi-cloud. Why will we continue to see hybrids? This is because enterprises cannot just move everything into the cloud instantly."Christiaens adds further how: "Multi-cloud will also continue because of the ongoing war between Amazon, Google and Microsoft. Here Microsoft will come in with their cloud services. Although AWS has been successful establishing itself, it stands that some businesses do not like AWS because they see Amazon as competition.”Being agile requires making quick responses, and silos are the anathema of this way of thinking. In light of this, Christiaens observes. he also notes that silos will never truly go, finding: "The best approach is to look at how you can have a better understanding of the data you have. A data intelligence platform can serve as an index and a map, showing businesses the silos they have and how they are connected." From this, a strategy can be developed to help to minimize the inefficiencies of silos. More about Chief Design Officer, csuite, Executive, Cloud Chief Design Officer csuite Executive Cloud