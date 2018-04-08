By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business Four out of five financial institutions believe that digital will fundamentally change banking yet around half state they do not have digital strategy, according to a new report. The principle reason given by finance executives for the slow progress is due to limitations with the current technology infrastructure that supports the majority of banking institutions. To address this, according to Here the Boston Consulting Group But what does such a strategy look like? The report recommends four pillars: Reinvent the consumer journey This means offering digitally based financial services along the lines of Amazon. That means multi-channel and one-click access to financial products. For the bank these means ensuring that each stage of the classic customer journey is digitalized: prospecting, advice and sales, onboarding, transactions, and administration. Leverage the power of data The second pillar is all about utilizing data analytics. Effective data analytics allow banks and credit unions to truly understand consumers, identify business opportunities and reduce costs, according to the report. For example, data science can help banks to anticipate loan defaults or to seek out the most appropriate consumers for new financial products. Redefine the operating model The third pillar is about banks changing corporate practices and reforming from within. This is about striking the right balance between human interaction with digital and self-service functionality. Most consumers want quick and easy digital services, but for more complex financial products they may want to speak to someone, such as when selecting and setting up a mortgage. Build a digital driven organization The final pillar of the transformative strategy is about seeking agile ways of working - approaches to getting work done with maximum flexibility and minimum constraints - and about redefining the organizational culture. This requires, the report notes, an "engaged senior leadership that is committed to radically changing the bank." This needs to be supported by appropriate funding, talent recruitment, openness to new agile ways of working, and a willingness to take risks. The dichotomy between realizing that digital transformation is required and the slow progress in achieving the necessary changes in terms of implementing new technology and changing business culture is drawn out in a new survey. the survey comes from the Boston Consulting Group. The report is titled " Global Corporate Banking 2018: Unlocking Success Through Digital ." 