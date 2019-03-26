By By Tim Sandle 33 mins ago in Business Toronto - A new report from Communauto, a Canadian carsharing company indicates that one in five Torontonians would consider getting rid of their vehicles and using a carsharing service as a replacement. In terms of demographics, the report reveals that millennials are most open to the alternative transit option, with 67 per cent saying they are thinking of trying carsharing. The data also showed that those aged between 18-34-years-old were most familiar with carsharing and they represented the largest proportion who had used a carsharing service in the past. Some of this information stacks up with Communauto’s own findings, in terms of the popularity of carsharing. As to what people are using carsharing for, in the three months Commenting on the findings, Marco Viviani, Communauto Vice President said: “Currently, 87 per cent of Torontonians own a vehicle. As technology evolves and Toronto becomes a smarter and more mobility-driven city, it's clear that there's a desire for new ways of moving around.” He adds: “Carsharing complements transit and active transportation to provide affordable, flexible and eco-friendly mobility, reducing congestion and pollution…the rapid adoption of the service by Torontonians that led us to enlarge the service area after just 3 months.” A further aspect of carsharing is its connection to the digital transformation of the automotive sector. With technological advancements, the consumers are able to track, request, and pay for trips using smartphones and e-payment options. As well as the findings that 20 percent of the city’s population would be happy to switch to carsharing, the Communauto survey also reveals that 12 per cent of Toronto’s drivers have tried carsharing. Furthermore, close to half of the city’s population (49 per cent) are open to using such a service. Carsharing (or car clubs) is a shared mobility model of car rental where people can rent cars for short periods of time, such as by the hour. The model is different to traditional car rental in terms of rental time periods and because the carsharing facilitator is often distinct from the car owner. Increasing pollution and traffic congestion in urban areas are often the major drivers of the car sharing market In terms of demographics, the report reveals that millennials are most open to the alternative transit option, with 67 per cent saying they are thinking of trying carsharing. The data also showed that those aged between 18-34-years-old were most familiar with carsharing and they represented the largest proportion who had used a carsharing service in the past.Some of this information stacks up with Communauto’s own findings, in terms of the popularity of carsharing.As to what people are using carsharing for, in the three months since Communauto launched in Toronto , the company has found that its users average 20 kilometers over three hours per trip. Some of the most popular long-distance destinations for users are Muskoka and Prince Edward County and the most popular carsharing neighbourhoods are Parkdale, Little Italy, Riverdale, and Little India.Commenting on the findings, Marco Viviani, Communauto Vice President said: “Currently, 87 per cent of Torontonians own a vehicle. As technology evolves and Toronto becomes a smarter and more mobility-driven city, it's clear that there's a desire for new ways of moving around.”He adds: “Carsharing complements transit and active transportation to provide affordable, flexible and eco-friendly mobility, reducing congestion and pollution…the rapid adoption of the service by Torontonians that led us to enlarge the service area after just 3 months.”A further aspect of carsharing is its connection to the digital transformation of the automotive sector. With technological advancements, the consumers are able to track, request, and pay for trips using smartphones and e-payment options. More about carsharing, vehicle hire, Automation, car share More news from carsharing vehicle hire Automation car share