Amazon and Apple already have hit the one trillion evaluation
However, Microsoft broke the barrier
before its rival Google.
Microsoft stock opened the day at $130 per share. This in itself was up about four percent from the $125 close yesterday. The stock hit the one trillion dollar mark during NASDAQ day trading. The stock could very well drop back or fluctuate during the day.
Microsoft world's most valuable company
The current valuation puts Microsoft in top spot over Apple as the world's most valuable company by market cap. This is the second time Microsoft has passed Apple to become the most valuable company.
A Verge article
last year noted: "Microsoft has overtaken Apple in market cap value for the first time in eight years. Microsoft briefly reached a market cap value of $812.93 billion today, followed by Apple at a market cap of $812.60 billion. It made Microsoft the world’s most valuable company, even if it was only a temporary title. Microsoft and Apple are now trading back and forth for the title."
While investors may pay close attention to the valuation, Microsoft itself probably is busy with other concerns. Last year when Microsoft was briefly in the lead a GeekWire article
quoted Chris Capossela, Microsoft's chief marketing officer as saying : “This is a metric that nobody on the senior leadership team is tracking. We really aren’t looking at, are we five today, are we four today. In the 45 seconds he spent addressing the company’s market capitalization, Capossela said “I’ve already spent way more time talking about this tonight than I’ve ever spent talking about it at the company.”
Reasons for Microsoft's stock rise
Microsoft have been successfully growing its cloud platform Azure
, as reported in the appended video.
Microsoft is aiming to catch up to Amazon’s AWS dominance. Azure is currently second behind Amazon for cloud services, and even ahead of Google’s own offerings. All three parts of the company are doing well with each having about the same amount of revenue this quarter.