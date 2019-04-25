By By Ken Hanly 2 hours ago in Business After a jump in its stock price earlier today, Microsoft became the third US company to pass a market cap of $1 trillion. However, it may have happened only briefly as the stock price jumped after it showed strong earnings for the third fiscal quarter. Amazon and Apple already have hit the one trillion evaluation However, Microsoft stock opened the day at $130 per share. This in itself was up about four percent from the $125 close yesterday. The stock hit the one trillion dollar mark during NASDAQ day trading. The stock could very well drop back or fluctuate during the day. Microsoft world's most valuable company The current valuation puts Microsoft in top spot over Apple as the world's most valuable company by market cap. This is the second time Microsoft has passed Apple to become the most valuable company. While investors may pay close attention to the valuation, Microsoft itself probably is busy with other concerns. Last year when Microsoft was briefly in the lead a Reasons for Microsoft's stock rise Microsoft have been successfully growing its cloud platform Microsoft is aiming to catch up to Amazon’s AWS dominance. Azure is currently second behind Amazon for cloud services, and even ahead of Google’s own offerings. All three parts of the company are doing well with each having about the same amount of revenue this quarter. However, Microsoft broke the barrier before its rival Google.Microsoft stock opened the day at $130 per share. This in itself was up about four percent from the $125 close yesterday. The stock hit the one trillion dollar mark during NASDAQ day trading. The stock could very well drop back or fluctuate during the day.The current valuation puts Microsoft in top spot over Apple as the world's most valuable company by market cap. This is the second time Microsoft has passed Apple to become the most valuable company. A Verge article last year noted: "Microsoft has overtaken Apple in market cap value for the first time in eight years. Microsoft briefly reached a market cap value of $812.93 billion today, followed by Apple at a market cap of $812.60 billion. It made Microsoft the world’s most valuable company, even if it was only a temporary title. Microsoft and Apple are now trading back and forth for the title."While investors may pay close attention to the valuation, Microsoft itself probably is busy with other concerns. Last year when Microsoft was briefly in the lead a GeekWire article quoted Chris Capossela, Microsoft's chief marketing officer as saying : “This is a metric that nobody on the senior leadership team is tracking. We really aren’t looking at, are we five today, are we four today. In the 45 seconds he spent addressing the company’s market capitalization, Capossela said “I’ve already spent way more time talking about this tonight than I’ve ever spent talking about it at the company.”Microsoft have been successfully growing its cloud platform Azure , as reported in the appended video.Microsoft is aiming to catch up to Amazon’s AWS dominance. Azure is currently second behind Amazon for cloud services, and even ahead of Google’s own offerings. All three parts of the company are doing well with each having about the same amount of revenue this quarter. More about Microsoft, microsoft market value, world's most valuable company More news from Microsoft microsoft market val... world s most valuabl...