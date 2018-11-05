By Digital Journal Staff 1 hour ago in By Digital Journal Staff 1 hour ago in Business Toronto tech conference mesh is back with an exciting new meetup series focused on digital transformation (DX). The event is set to include original research, scaleup pitches and networking. The event will feature a variety of insights for business leaders, along with networking. The meetup will kick off with new digital transformation research being presented by After the opening keynote, three Toronto-based tech scaleups will then take part in rapid-fire pitch sessions where they will present their business to the audience, focusing in on how they are disrupting their industry, as well as digital transformation opportunities and challenges. The digital transformation meetup series is the next step in mesh’s ongoing story of unique events and conferences, featuring business leaders, new ideas and practical takeaways. mesh will host a large-scale conference in 2019 and meetups will be held leading up to the big event.. More information and tickets to the meetup event are available at the The launch event for the new series will take place on Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Spaces in downtown Toronto and will play host to the city’s unique community of corporate innovators, entrepreneurs, scaleups, researchers, and digital transformation leaders.The event will feature a variety of insights for business leaders, along with networking.The meetup will kick off with new digital transformation research being presented by Chestnut Research and DJG focused on DX’s impact on talent.After the opening keynote, three Toronto-based tech scaleups will then take part in rapid-fire pitch sessions where they will present their business to the audience, focusing in on how they are disrupting their industry, as well as digital transformation opportunities and challenges.The digital transformation meetup series is the next step in mesh’s ongoing story of unique events and conferences, featuring business leaders, new ideas and practical takeaways. mesh will host a large-scale conference in 2019 and meetups will be held leading up to the big event..More information and tickets to the meetup event are available at the mesh website . Space is limited to the first 125 people who sign-up. More about Mesh, Toronto, Event, DX, digital transformation Mesh Toronto Event DX digital transformati... ScaleUp