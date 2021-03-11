Email
Measures for healthcare to take to resist ransomware

By Tim Sandle     52 mins ago in Business
Under the time of the pandemic many businesses and systems are vulnerable. As an example, ransomware attacks targeting healthcare organizations are a growing threat to hospitals and patients
The focus on healthcare and its perception as an apparently easy target is according to the CyberPeace Institute, an organization dedicated to improving cybersecurity. One of the reasons why healthcare is a target is due to the rich stream of personal and medical data that is apparently available, should a hacker succeed in infiltrating a healthcare network.
Looking at the vulnerabilities affording healthcare is Michael Rezek, VP of cybersecurity strategy at Accedian. Rezek has long focused on healthcare cybercrime, and how organizations can defend against them.
Rezek begins by saying that we shouldn't expect ransomware attacks to disappear any time soon: "Ransomware attacks are continuing. These are often driven by nation-state organizations and the targets are increasingly healthcare researchers."
This means that addressing ransomware should be part of the corporate plan: "Teams need to look strongly at network detection and response solutions plus endpoint security platforms." Such systems are especially designed tot advanced persistent threats and forms of malware.
For companies without big resources, things can become a struggle. Rezek notes: "For smaller organizations, managed security services like managed defense and response are the best options. Everyday cybersecurity practices such as varying and updating passwords and not clicking on suspicious links go a long way in defending the company."
Rezek's final advice for businesses is: "The more speedily you can detect a breach and identify what information was exploited, the better your chances of mitigating this type of loss."
