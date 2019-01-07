Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMastercard is dropping its name from its logo

Listen | Print
By Business Insider     21 mins ago in Business
Mastercard has dropped the words "Mastercard" from its logo.
It will now appear as just the two intersecting circles of red, yellow, and orange in the middle.
The move comes as digital payments rise and Mastercard tries to get customers to view it as a tech company instead of a credit-card company.
Mastercard is betting customers will know the company by its shiny interlocking circles.
The credit-card network and financial-services firm announced on Monday it will drop the name "Mastercard" from its logo. Instead, the logo will appear as two intersecting circles of red and yellow, with orange in the middle, on payment cards, sponsorships, and logos in stores where the card is accepted.
Mastercard s new logo
Mastercard's new logo
Mastercard/ Business Insider
It's the latest change for the company's constantly evolving logo. The name went from being featured in the middle of the logo to, in its latest iteration before this one, being located underneath it in a sans-serif font. It also reflects a changing landscape in payments, where customers are increasingly paying without any kind of physical swipe or insert. More than ever, payments are done by inserting payment details or by swiping a phone, and the word "card" might feel a little old-fashioned.
"As the consumer and commerce landscape continues to evolve, the Mastercard Symbol represents Mastercard better than one word ever could, and the flexible modern design will allow it to work seamlessly across the digital landscape," the company wrote in a press release.
The company also increasingly wants to be seen as a financial-tech firm instead of simply a credit-card network. In the release announcing the logo change, Mastercard calls itself a "digital payment company."
If successful, the move will make Mastercard one of the few companies that can be identified by just its logo, such as Nike and Apple.
This article was originally published on Business Insider. Copyright 2019.
More about Mastercard, contactless payments, Payments, Financial services
 
Latest News
Top News
The Paramount ranks as the No. 5 Club Venue in the World for 2018 Special
Review: Glenn Close wins Golden Globe for 'The Wife,' pulls major upset Special
Essential Science: Antimicrobial found in ancient Irish soil
Saudi woman 'under the care' of UN agency: Thai official
Barbarin: Outspoken cardinal charged with paedophile cover-up
Ukraine's newly independent church holds 'historic' first service
Bitcoin beats $4,000 again finally in spurt upwards today
Seven killed in attack on bar in Mexico tourist resort
Elon Musk breaks ground on Tesla's Shanghai factory
Review: Big Shot pays homage to Elton John and The Beatles at Mulcahy's Special