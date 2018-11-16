By By Jack Derricourt 2 hours ago in Business A new book from B2B consultant Mark Evans wants to take the dread out of marketing for entrepreneurs with everyday, practical advice. Evans’ expertise in business communications stretches from his early career in business and tech reporting, to his experiences as Director of Communications for marketing tech company Sysomos, to his ongoing B2B consulting work at ME Consulting. Marketing Spark builds from this experience in order to provide entrepreneurs with advice and guidance on how to make marketing happen — and to get that crucial storytelling off the ground. “Many entrepreneurs are intimidated by marketing or they simply don't know where to begin,” said Evans. “Marketing Spark is a user-friendly guide that shows entrepreneurs what's important when it comes to marketing and how they can move forward with confidence.” The new book is intended to act as a workbook for everyday use, that can teach entrepreneurs how to get their stories out there. Evans noted how important the visual elements were for the creation of the book and how they add to the workbook mentality behind Marketing Spark: “I realized that words are powerful but visuals bring ideas to life. It's the reason that Marketing Spark is teeming with frameworks, worksheets, templates, illustrations, photos and graphics.” For entrepreneurs who want to improve their knowledge of marketing so they can make the right decisions at the right time, Marketing Spark offers a chance to hack proven methods of incorporating marketing ideas into everyday practice. For more information, visit New book Marketing Spark offers strategic and tactical insight into how to embrace and leverage story-driven marketing. According to Evans, storytelling has never been more important for connecting with the people who matter: prospects, customers, investors, partners or employees.Evans’ expertise in business communications stretches from his early career in business and tech reporting, to his experiences as Director of Communications for marketing tech company Sysomos, to his ongoing B2B consulting work at ME Consulting.Marketing Spark builds from this experience in order to provide entrepreneurs with advice and guidance on how to make marketing happen — and to get that crucial storytelling off the ground.“Many entrepreneurs are intimidated by marketing or they simply don't know where to begin,” said Evans. “Marketing Spark is a user-friendly guide that shows entrepreneurs what's important when it comes to marketing and how they can move forward with confidence.”The new book is intended to act as a workbook for everyday use, that can teach entrepreneurs how to get their stories out there. Evans noted how important the visual elements were for the creation of the book and how they add to the workbook mentality behind Marketing Spark:“I realized that words are powerful but visuals bring ideas to life. It's the reason that Marketing Spark is teeming with frameworks, worksheets, templates, illustrations, photos and graphics.”For entrepreneurs who want to improve their knowledge of marketing so they can make the right decisions at the right time, Marketing Spark offers a chance to hack proven methods of incorporating marketing ideas into everyday practice.For more information, visit Mark Evans' website. More about Entrepreneurs, mark evans, Marketing, Marketing Spark Entrepreneurs mark evans Marketing Marketing Spark