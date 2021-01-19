Many companies dropping Mike Lindell's MyPillow Guy products

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, has said that a number of companies have stopped selling his products following his continued pushing of baseless allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Lindell also participated in a “Made in America” event at the White House in 2017 and spoke during a coronavirus briefing in the Rose Garden in March 2020. Lindell also appeared at the White House on Friday for a meeting with Trump, according to “This is the only time we have in history to beat these guys, to suppress the evil, and beat the evil,” Lindell said in a video reportedly filmed after the insurrection. “This is a fight for everything we’ve grown up with, everything we live for, everything this country stands for. The whole world is watching, and 100%, Donald Trump is going to be your president for the next four years.”Between his continued spouting of false narratives, even after the riots and siege at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, social media posts prompted retailers to stop carrying MyPillow products.In a lengthy interview with the Right Side Broadcasting Network's Brian Glennon, on Monday this week, Lindell said Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's, H-E-B, and Wayfair are all dropping MyPillow. "They're trying to cancel me out."“I just got off the phone with Bed Bath & Beyond,” Lindell told RSBN during an interview Monday night. “They’re dropping MyPillow," according to Oregon Live. "Just got off the phone — not five minutes ago. Kohl’s, all these different places. ... These guys don’t understand,” he continued. “They’re scared. Like a Bed Bath & Beyond, they’re scared. They were good partners. In fact, I told them, ‘You guys come back anytime you want.’”Lindell also told Fox9 in Minnesota , where his company is based, that Wayfair and HEB also stopped selling MyPillow products because of what he claims are social media posts from "leftist groups."On Monday, reports the New York Times, Dominion Voting Systems sent Mike Lindell, the C.E.O. of MyPillow, a legal letter warning of pending litigation over his baseless claims of widespread fraud involving their machines.“You have positioned yourself as a prominent leader of the ongoing misinformation campaign,” the letter said, referring to his continued false claims that their systems were rigged by someone to effect the outcome.“Litigation regarding these issues is imminent,” the letter said. Mr. Lindell is only the latest to get a warning letter from Dominion officials about potential litigation, after he and Sidney Powell, the right-wing lawyer, Rudolph W. 