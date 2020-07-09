By By Tim Sandle 52 mins ago in Business Many businesses have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic and scores of startups have stalled. It is not all bleak news for some tech startup firms are shining as part of the COVID-19 resurgence. Digital Journal takes a look at seven eye-catching startups which are set to boom during the coming months. Hopin Groove ZoomInfo Gong.io When your entire sales team is remote, it is imperative that sales leaders have visibility into the frequency and content of their interactions with prospects and customers. Highspot Sales enabling platforms were built to support marketers and training professionals that needed to align remote, global teams by surfacing the latest, most appropriate content to use during a sales cycle. Docusign Zoom Given that most companies have announced optional work-from-home through the end of the year, technology that enables companies to collaborate is set to become even more important. With the resurgence of COVID-19, businesses and organizations are scrambling to reorganize their systems and processes in order to survive. Many companies have had to accelerate their digital transformation processes, and this has created fertile ground for technology startups, especially those that can meet the remote working challenge.Digital Journal takes a look at seven eye-catching startups which are set to boom during the coming months. Hopin’s technology allows events to recreate the traditional in-person conference, online. This includes features that allow hosts to have digital equivalents of real-world event locations and activities, like expo centers, various stages and networking capabilities. The company has seen its employee base grow from eight to 60 this year, and targets 200 by the end of 2020. Groove provides a transparent, machine-learning, optimized layer between Gmail and Salesforce, enabling sales teams to automate and intelligently engage with leads. Groove eliminates the need for CRM data entry and provides managers with real-time visibility into activity levels and performance, regardless of location. Groove also provides visibility into activity levels, forecasting and performance against goals. ZoomInfo is widely recognized as the de-facto standard for business-to-business contact data, including emails and phone numbers. Approximately 192,000 paid users are on its platform and its customer list includes more than 14,000 companies. Since its initial public offering, the company's valuation has doubled to $17.1 billionWhen your entire sales team is remote, it is imperative that sales leaders have visibility into the frequency and content of their interactions with prospects and customers. Gong is a conversational intelligence platform uses AI to analyze the content of every call and provide insights in aggregate.Sales enabling platforms were built to support marketers and training professionals that needed to align remote, global teams by surfacing the latest, most appropriate content to use during a sales cycle. Highspot is a flexible choice that integrates with Salesforce and sales engagement platforms like Groove. Docusign uses a digital signature platform to ensure a completely digitized legal trail and accelerated speed-to-close. This type of technology is replacing other forms of document management, including wet signatures and faxes. Zoom is the company of success as a result of remote working. Though the spread of COVID-19 made Zoom’s service as essential to working as Internet access, the company had already laid the foundation for its current success with consistently strong growth. For the full fiscal year ending January 2021, Zoom is guiding for $1.78 billion to $1.8 billion of revenue, compared with its initial guidance of $905 million to $915 million.Given that most companies have announced optional work-from-home through the end of the year, technology that enables companies to collaborate is set to become even more important. More about Technology, Companies, Startup, Covid19 Technology Companies Startup Covid19