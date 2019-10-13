By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business Mack Truck employees represented by the United Auto Workers have been unable to reach an agreement with parent company Volvo Group. Workers in three states went on strike at 11:59 on Saturday. In a “Over the last three months, we have met with company representatives in an effort to address issues raised by our members,” Curry wrote to D. William Waters, director of employee and labor relations at Volvo Trucks North America, Mack’s sister company under Sweden-based Volvo Group’s umbrella. “We are disappointed that the company failed to provide any substantial offer prior to the Oct. 1 expiration date or during the subsequent meetings held during the period in which we extended the contract.” And here's the story, as it appears Mack Trucks' union workers will go on strike for the first time since 1984 https://t.co/zXrGF7hAjX @mcall @LVBizCycle — Jon Harris (@ByJonHarris) October 12, 2019 The UAW's previous contract with Mack Trucks expired on October 1, 2019, yet the union agreed to continue working under the previous agreement until Saturday. However, there was still disagreement between the two parties over wage increases, healthcare coverage, work schedules, and other key issues. “We are surprised and disappointed that the UAW decided to strike, rather than to allow our employees to keep building trucks and engines while the parties continued to negotiate. The positive working relationship between local UAW leadership and management at our facilities was clearly in evidence throughout the negotiations, and progress was being made." The strike includes Mack’s massive assembly plant in Lower Macungie Township, Pennsylvania, which employs about 2,400 people. UAW Local 677 members in Allentown and Middletown, Dauphin County, also will be affected, along with other UAW local members in Baltimore and Hagerstown, Maryland, and Jacksonville, Florida. Mack Trucks is part of the only heavy-truck manufacturing group that assembles all of its trucks and engines for the North American market in the United States. Despite the excellent reputation, this is the first time in over 30 years that Mack has faced a strike, according to The Morning Call. In a letter posted late Friday to the United Auto Workers Local 677 website, UAW Secretary-Treasurer Ray Curry informed the company that the UAW Mack Truck Council voted to begin a strike at 11:59 p.m. Saturday..The UAW's previous contract with Mack Trucks expired on October 1, 2019, yet the union agreed to continue working under the previous agreement until Saturday. However, there was still disagreement between the two parties over wage increases, healthcare coverage, work schedules, and other key issues. In a statement issued on Saturday, Mack Trucks President Martin Weissburg wrote:The strike includes Mack’s massive assembly plant in Lower Macungie Township, Pennsylvania, which employs about 2,400 people. UAW Local 677 members in Allentown and Middletown, Dauphin County, also will be affected, along with other UAW local members in Baltimore and Hagerstown, Maryland, and Jacksonville, Florida. More about Mack truck, Uaw, out on strike, three states, Contract Mack truck Uaw out on strike three states Contract