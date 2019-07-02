The M-Files
update now enables the system to integrates within the typical user interfaces of Microsoft SharePoint Online, Outlook and Teams. the upgrade provides user access to out-of-the-box document management, compliance and governance features. This occurs via the user interface that business professionals will work most throughout the day.
The benefits of enterprise management solutions like M-Files are the ability to save time and the ability to locate data quickly, minimising low level administrative tasks for users. The downsides are the need to keep control, especially with file classification.
The key feature of Texas-based M-Files
is with the use of artificial intelligence, which to automatically analyzes documents in order to classify them, extract information insights and ensure suitable handling of sensitive information. This information includes personally identifiable information, as required by regulations such as the European GDPR and U.S. CCPA.
With document classification, M-Files takes a different route
to the traditional approaches for cataloguing data, by intuitively managing information by "what" it is versus "where" it's stored.
Discussing the new development, Mika Javanainen, vice president of product marketing at M-Files states
:"According to Gartner, the full value of Office 365 is often not realized until data is migrated, so we focused on addressing that by breaking down siloes to enable enterprises to maximize their investment in Office 365 on day one. This eliminates a major barrier to adoption while also helping identify what content needs to be migrated into Office 365 based on how and if it's being used day to day."
Among the artificial intelligence features are auto tagging and auto classification, which are designed to create deep insights into the meaning, value and sensitivity of documents plus other information. The software also helps to guide users and with the automating of processes, focused on maintaining governance and compliance.