Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business To start 2019, a new home for the new year is likely topping many revelers’ resolutions. This is a complex process. However, the company LoseTheAgent - a free peer to peer real estate platform - offers some solutions. “The for sale by owner category, which annually accounts for 8-10 percent of home sales, has seen a new wave of DIY’ers,” Bill McLeod tells Digital Journal. He adds: “The homeowner has a direct connection to the property and can best layer the attributes that have made the house a home.” In terms of how to make the marketing and sales process easier, McLeod offers the following advice to readers. Separate Emotion and Price McLeod notes: "Online Comparable Market Analysis (CMA) tools survey available and recently closed properties and are an unbiased resource in determining a starting price point." He adds: "As a next step, you should objectively view available properties in the immediate area paying special attention to those listed within three months; be sure to focus on homes comparable in size, age, interior and exterior condition, school zone, and taxes – adjust your price as needed to ensure you are not too far above, or below, the competition." Think Like A Buyer With this advice, McLeod notes: "When finalizing your listing price, study the pre-set price ranges on the go-to real estate sites in your area. For example, a property priced at $202,000 will not be seen by buyers setting their search for $150,000-$200,000. If that is your property’s target set of buyers, consider pricing below the $200,000 threshold." Ensure Your Home is Picture-Perfect With this marketing tip, McLeod states: "Before you take the first photo, go through each room and remove any unnecessary clutter. Collections and accessories should be pared down to groupings of three; coats and clothes hanging in the closets should be minimized; the tops of kitchen cabinets should be cleared; and the garage and storage areas organized. Also, be sure to stash away any personal photos or items so that prospective buyers can easily envision themselves in the home." You Only Have One Chance To Make A First Impression Here McLeod emphasizes how first impressions count: "Nearly all buyers begin their home search online, and as they are scrolling, you have just seconds to catch their attention. The direction and orientation of the image is important – landscape shots taken looking into the room from the doorway are typically the most successful in conveying the size of the space. Also, include details like crown moldings, handcrafted banister, or custom tilework that accentuate the quality of the home." Tell the Story A narrative can pay dividends according to McLeod: "Beginning with the most desirable and unique, describe the features and attributes that make the house a home. Be accurate, detailed, and descriptive, using adjectives to create an emotional connection. But don’t overdo it, the most effective descriptions are 100-150 words." Don’t Stop Talking McLeod's final tip draws on his peer-to-peer website: "Self-listing platforms like LoseTheAgent.com instantly unlock access to the world’s buyers. And now that you have gotten their attention, keep the conversation going. Solicit feedback and quickly follow up with information on any open questions or to address any potential concerns that could be preventing a prospective buyer from taking the next step towards making an offer." There's no doubt about it: the 2018 housing market has seen its ups and downs, yet many people will still be putting their properties on the market in 2019 LoseTheAgent aims to cut out the 'middle man' when it comes to selling residential property. This is via an on-line platform that connects up buyers and sellers. Bill McLeod , who is the President of LoseTheAgent.com, provides tips for independent home sellers on how to successfully sell their homes and save tens of thousands of dollars in commissions.“The for sale by owner category, which annually accounts for 8-10 percent of home sales, has seen a new wave of DIY’ers,” Bill McLeod tells Digital Journal. He adds: “The homeowner has a direct connection to the property and can best layer the attributes that have made the house a home.”In terms of how to make the marketing and sales process easier, McLeod offers the following advice to readers.McLeod notes: "Online Comparable Market Analysis (CMA) tools survey available and recently closed properties and are an unbiased resource in determining a starting price point."He adds: "As a next step, you should objectively view available properties in the immediate area paying special attention to those listed within three months; be sure to focus on homes comparable in size, age, interior and exterior condition, school zone, and taxes – adjust your price as needed to ensure you are not too far above, or below, the competition."With this advice, McLeod notes: "When finalizing your listing price, study the pre-set price ranges on the go-to real estate sites in your area. For example, a property priced at $202,000 will not be seen by buyers setting their search for $150,000-$200,000. If that is your property’s target set of buyers, consider pricing below the $200,000 threshold."With this marketing tip, McLeod states: "Before you take the first photo, go through each room and remove any unnecessary clutter. Collections and accessories should be pared down to groupings of three; coats and clothes hanging in the closets should be minimized; the tops of kitchen cabinets should be cleared; and the garage and storage areas organized. Also, be sure to stash away any personal photos or items so that prospective buyers can easily envision themselves in the home."Here McLeod emphasizes how first impressions count: "Nearly all buyers begin their home search online, and as they are scrolling, you have just seconds to catch their attention. The direction and orientation of the image is important – landscape shots taken looking into the room from the doorway are typically the most successful in conveying the size of the space. Also, include details like crown moldings, handcrafted banister, or custom tilework that accentuate the quality of the home."A narrative can pay dividends according to McLeod: "Beginning with the most desirable and unique, describe the features and attributes that make the house a home. Be accurate, detailed, and descriptive, using adjectives to create an emotional connection. But don’t overdo it, the most effective descriptions are 100-150 words."McLeod's final tip draws on his peer-to-peer website: "Self-listing platforms like LoseTheAgent.com instantly unlock access to the world’s buyers. And now that you have gotten their attention, keep the conversation going. Solicit feedback and quickly follow up with information on any open questions or to address any potential concerns that could be preventing a prospective buyer from taking the next step towards making an offer." More about Real estate, estate agents, Markets, LoseTheAgent More news from Real estate estate agents Markets LoseTheAgent