According to the website Krebs on Security
, Landry’s Inc., which operates over 500 properties in the U.S., such as Landry’s Seafood, Chart House and Rainforest Cafe, became associated with fraud patterns, reprted by banks, relating to cards they had issued to customers strongly. The pattern of data suggested a breach at the restaurateur. The problem may date back to May 2015
.
According to the company
: “In rare instances,” the staff ran the cards through terminals that relay orders back to the kitchen and bar. Website Restaurant Business states that
the waitstaff typically are outfitted with ID cards for inputting orders. An unspecified number of waiters and waitresses apparently believed in error that the system also processed guest transactions, resulting in some staff swiping the plastic through the wrong sort of processor.
Commenting on the incident, Pulse Secure
CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna
tells Digital Journal: “The Landry’s breach illustrates a fundamental cybersecurity challenge in 2020: businesses are forced to deal with increasingly sophisticated threats while also rapidly adopting new technologies that can introduce new exposures."
Ramakrishna continues with the warning: "Even with data protection mechanisms enabled, hackers were able to exploit older POS systems with malware to gain access to customer data. To manage the growing range of attack vectors, businesses need to adopt a Zero Trust model that engages security verification from user systems and IoT devices to networks and applications. More integrated controls are the only way to secure the complete digital ecosystem required by the modern economy.”