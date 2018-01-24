By By Business Insider 8 hours ago in Business Boxed is a members-only, bulk-selling online store. Boxed is reportedly in talks to sell to Kroger for up to $500 million. It will reportedly take investment money if a deal is not reached. Speculation has swirled in recent weeks, starting with No deals have been finalized yet, though Boxed could raise additional capital if a deal isn't reached for an acquisition, Forbes reported. The Post also reported that General Mills and Bed Bath & Beyond were interested in investing in Boxed. Boxed is billed as the millennial-friendly alternative to wholesale stores like Costco and Sam's Club. A club-based system without the membership fee, Boxed offers items in bulk, ranging from household brands and its Prince & Spring private label to services like hotel booking. Boxed was founded in 2013 and is about to grow to five distribution centers across the country with $100 million in yearly sales and nearly 300 employees. It has raised over $132 million in investment, including a $100 million round in 2016. Both Boxed and Kroger declined to comment on this story. This article was originally published on Retailers seem to be circling around the e-commerce site Boxed, according to multiple reports.Speculation has swirled in recent weeks, starting with a report by Forbes on January 12 that Kroger and rivals were looking seriously at buying or investing in the company. Forbes said a deal could be worth up to $500 million, more than Boxed's latest valuation of $470 million.No deals have been finalized yet, though the New York Post reported on January 19 that Boxed is in "advanced negotiations" with Kroger.Boxed could raise additional capital if a deal isn't reached for an acquisition, Forbes reported. The Post also reported that General Mills and Bed Bath & Beyond were interested in investing in Boxed.Boxed is billed as the millennial-friendly alternative to wholesale stores like Costco and Sam's Club. A club-based system without the membership fee, Boxed offers items in bulk, ranging from household brands and its Prince & Spring private label to services like hotel booking.Boxed was founded in 2013 and is about to grow to five distribution centers across the country with $100 million in yearly sales and nearly 300 employees. It has raised over $132 million in investment, including a $100 million round in 2016.Both Boxed and Kroger declined to comment on this story.This article was originally published on Business Insider . Copyright 2018. More about Boxed, Kroger, Startup, Online shopping Boxed Kroger Startup Online shopping