Employees are engaged in remote working projects at an increased frequency and, given the popularity of this form of employment with millennials, many businesses are adapting to this form of work. The task management software Trello provides some tips.

This tendency towards remote working has been enhanced through technology, such as the wider availability of super fast broadband and easy-to-access Wi-Fi hot spots outside of the home. Formats like video conferencing enable employees to call in and engage in on-site meetings; and cloud computing makes document collaboration easier. For employees fearing isolation, Telepresence robots can be helpful by providing a virtual "presence" regardless of how far away an employee is located.

Remote working can go awry, however. Employers can be concerned about the amount of work actually done and employees can feel frustrated about their lack of contact with their manager. Lack of clarity of goals can become a problem on both sides.

To overcome these concerns a strategy for remote working is required, according to Michael Prynor, founder and CEO of the task management software Trello. Prynor puts across seven tips in an interview with CBNC.

The seven tips are:

Ensure there is good Wi-Fi: An efficient Internet connection is required for even the most basic office work.

There must be smooth access to work resources: Employees need to be able to "log into [their machine as a local administrator" and also have access to a standard VPN for privacy.

Use a working headset: Bad, static-laden connections cause problems, so workers need to have a reliable headset.

An office with a door: To cut down on distractions employees working at home should work in an office with a door.

Prioritizing responsibilities: At home, employees must focus on the tasks in hand and should not become distracted by household chores and other aspects of domesticity.

Over communicate: Employees should make sure stick to scheduled hours and communicate only when problems arise.

Be reachable: Employers should be able to reach remote workers via phone and other work channels, during pre-agreed working times.

While there are good reasons for companies to embrace remote workers, there needs to be a tacit understanding between employers and employees about what is expected when. Following tips like Prynor's seven can lead to remote working delivering what is expected and remaining of appeal for both worker and manager.

Remote working provides benefits to both employees and to employers. For employees, different hours can be worked and commute time and costs are reduced. For those who seek more control of their work-life-balance, project based assignments are a good fit. With employers there are savings too. Top millennial-generation talent can be targeted, for a start. In addition, running costs for the business can be lowered since less office space will be required if a proportion of the workforce are working from home.