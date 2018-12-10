By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business Electric vehicles are set to grow considerably in 2019. Casting an eye into the new future, design company ByteSnap have put forward a set of reasons why electric vehicles and associated technologies are set to grow. The company has been assessing electric vehicle trends. Electric vehicles may be powered through a collector system by electricity from off-vehicle sources. Alternatively, vehicles can be self-contained with a battery, solar panels or an electric generator to convert fuel to electricity. In terms of the drivers for electric vehicles, Battery sizes will become smaller This may run against the trend, as many developers are working on producing bigger batteries for more power. However, in the long-term battery sizes are set to become smaller. This also fits with the likely application of most electric vehicles, which will be for urban driving and commuting. This also fits in with the taxi-concept, Reduction in subsidies Many governments have been subsiding electric vehicles to stimulate the market. However, as demand is now starting to outstrip supply, this piece of Keynesian economics probably won’t be necessary. Fast chargers will accelerate There will be Improved quality ByteSnap think that 2019 will see improved regulation of chargers with better standards placed upon them. Chargers will soon be required to allow load-control, ensuring the electricity grid can cope with high demand. The U.K. company ByteSnap is a design innovation group. The company was behind, as an example, the electric charging posts used at the 2012 London Olympics. The firm is also engaging with another company called VIGIL (Vehicle-to-Grid Intelligent Control).The company has been assessing electric vehicle trends. Electric vehicles may be powered through a collector system by electricity from off-vehicle sources. Alternatively, vehicles can be self-contained with a battery, solar panels or an electric generator to convert fuel to electricity.In terms of the drivers for electric vehicles, ByteSnap’s analysis is This may run against the trend, as many developers are working on producing bigger batteries for more power. However, in the long-term battery sizes are set to become smaller. This also fits with the likely application of most electric vehicles, which will be for urban driving and commuting.This also fits in with the taxi-concept, as the company writes : “Autonomous battery electric vehicle (BEV) taxis will need most of the same characteristics of these urban BEVs – for example, when such a taxi is booked, the user will provide the intended route and thus a small battery BEV will be directed to the user).”Many governments have been subsiding electric vehicles to stimulate the market. However, as demand is now starting to outstrip supply, this piece of Keynesian economics probably won’t be necessary.There will be more points for vehicles to power-up with traditional petrol stations being turned into ‘energy supply stations’. This will also mean more services, like entertainment, in order to give drivers something to do while waiting for their vehicle to charge.ByteSnap think that 2019 will see improved regulation of chargers with better standards placed upon them. Chargers will soon be required to allow load-control, ensuring the electricity grid can cope with high demand. More about electric vehicles, Electric cars, Vehicles, Automotive More news from electric vehicles Electric cars Vehicles Automotive