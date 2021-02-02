By By Tim Sandle 31 mins ago in Business A new survey of companies in Poland operating in the IT sector finds that the impact of COVID-19 impact on conducting business as being reported as negative by half of the companies polled. Poland IT sector In the first part of 2020, the proportion of companies reporting a negative impact was 66 percent. For this current period, the proportion of firms reporting a 'positive status' has risen. This is in the context of significant impact of the pandemic on the world’s economy will, most likely, continue into 2021 (and possibly longer). The message for Polish businesses is adaptability. Quoted in the report is Grzegorz Rudno-Rudziński, CEO of ITCorner and Managing Partner of Unity Group. He takes a look at the agility of the Polish IT sector, noting: "Q2 and Q3 have also shown that we can quickly adapt to changes, employment and salaries in companies have moved up again, so I believe that, despite the second wave which is hitting us now, the post-COVID, more digitalised world will still be a good place to do business for IT companies." There are challenges, however, as the report draws out. This includes an impact on the costs of service as well. Those companies that took part in the survey were asked to estimate their costs of services (administrative, legal, adapting to remote work, equipment, sanitary costs, increased sales and marketing costs, etc.) related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this showed cost challenges as the economy overall has become squeezed. On the other hand, there has been a reduction of costs regarding leased office spaces, which have been used much less frequently as the result of the move to hybrid or remote work. There has also been little impact on employment, with the IT sector in Poland continuing to employ junior positions. The survey also finds that parts of the IT sector are doing very well, with clients widely implementing IT solutions to address the realities and complexities of the pandemic, such as remote working solutions. However, the proportion of companies reporting a negative impact is smaller than six-months previously. SoDA , an organization representing IT Service Business Sector in Poland has published a report that contains the analysis of COVID-19 consequences for the IT sector in the country. The report also looks at the degree of interpretation of the state of the sector from autumn of 2020. The report also considers recommendations for business, sales, and HR departments of organizations.Poland IT sector is divided into three closely connected segments : hardware, software and IT services, and it makes a growing contribution to the Polish economy.In the first part of 2020, the proportion of companies reporting a negative impact was 66 percent. For this current period, the proportion of firms reporting a 'positive status' has risen. This is in the context of significant impact of the pandemic on the world’s economy will, most likely, continue into 2021 (and possibly longer).The message for Polish businesses is adaptability. Quoted in the report is Grzegorz Rudno-Rudziński, CEO of ITCorner and Managing Partner of Unity Group. He takes a look at the agility of the Polish IT sector, noting: "Q2 and Q3 have also shown that we can quickly adapt to changes, employment and salaries in companies have moved up again, so I believe that, despite the second wave which is hitting us now, the post-COVID, more digitalised world will still be a good place to do business for IT companies."There are challenges, however, as the report draws out. This includes an impact on the costs of service as well. Those companies that took part in the survey were asked to estimate their costs of services (administrative, legal, adapting to remote work, equipment, sanitary costs, increased sales and marketing costs, etc.) related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this showed cost challenges as the economy overall has become squeezed.On the other hand, there has been a reduction of costs regarding leased office spaces, which have been used much less frequently as the result of the move to hybrid or remote work. There has also been little impact on employment, with the IT sector in Poland continuing to employ junior positions.The survey also finds that parts of the IT sector are doing very well, with clients widely implementing IT solutions to address the realities and complexities of the pandemic, such as remote working solutions. More about Information technology, Computers, shared services, office services More news from Information technolo... Computers shared services office services