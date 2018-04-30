Special By By Tim Sandle 2 hours ago in Business Are millennial preferences really killing dozens of industries? Not necessarily, according to Brennan Wilkie, SVP of CX Strategy at InMoment. Instead millennials are misunderstood when it comes to the retail customer experience. According Wilkie many brands are making false assumptions about generations that could be misguiding their customer experience strategy for a critical cohort of customers. A recent report by InMoment found the following ways millennials are misunderstood when it comes to the retail customer experience. Digital Journal spoke with Digital Journal: Why are many traditional businesses struggling in the current economic climate? Brennan Wilkie: Many businesses are struggling in today’s current economic climate because they’re failing to listen to their customers. Shopping habits and expectations are changing -- once consumers are exposed to new services and technology (like Target's ‘Drive Up’ service, Ikea’s ‘Ikea Place’ app or frankly anything Amazon implements), these become their new standards. Because of this, it’s imperative to have up-to-date insights on what customers want in today’s digital age. As the brand-customer relationship evolves, brands may need to invest in new technologies or refresh their CX strategies altogether to deliver value that matters, individually and at scale. The mandatory first steps to understanding consumers’ needs are making genuine connections, creating always-on listening systems, a and providing memorable experiences. Brands must then listen continually, and throughout this process, consumers will provide helpful insights on what they expect in order to keep coming back. DJ: Some in the media have said Millennials are to blame. Is this fair? Wilkie: Millennials are not to blame for the challenges retailers are facing. What we’re witnessing is a seachange brought on by shifts in technology, culture and business models. It has always been, and remains the responsibility of brands to evolve. Brands who go kicking and screaming, or simply too slowly are missing massive opportunities. Plenty of both born-digital and legacy businesses are succeeding, and it’s because they have stayed in sync with customer expectations and found creative ways to provide new kinds of value. Negative assumptions like those directed at Millennials can skew how retailers develop new products, devise marketing campaigns, and design the customer experience. For example, one Millennial myth is that the generation eschews all things brick-and-mortar in favor of all-things digital. However, that’s not what the data says. InMoment’s 2018 CX Trends report found that 29 percent rank physical locations for e-tailers (like Amazon’s Go stores) as very important. Millennials also rank interactions with staff the most important factor in making experiences memorable. Burying your head in the sand or resisting change wasn’t the answer to the industrial revolution, and it’s not a winning strategy today. DJ: If not Millennials, is this a cross-generation change in spending habits? Wilkie: While there are some differences between generation spending habits, technology is impacting the way consumers of every demographic category learn about new offerings, research, decide, purchase, return, advocate, complain and even use products and services. All consumers want to be more engaged with the brands they love, and are more than willing to help them be more successful. DJ: What sorts of services are consumers increasingly looking for? Wilkie: Consumers are increasingly looking for memorable experiences, but they must be positive memorable experiences. Often times, brands underestimate how one negative encounter can resonate with shoppers. For example, the CX Trends study also found that 23 percent of consumers will stop using a brand after a negative experience, while brands believed this number to be only 6 percent. Yes, all consumers, even Millennials, value speed and convenience, but as mentioned earlier, they also deeply value the human element in the retail experience. Contrary to popular belief, Millennials aren’t enamoured with the idea of chatting with robots all day -- instead, they value genuine connections and seamless experiences. Consequently, in the same report, consumers ranked staff interaction and access to experts/educators as the top factors that contribute to a positive, memorable experience. DJ: Are those businesses succeeding those that offer multi-channels? Wilkie: Without question. While not all channels may be equally active or valuable to every brand’s customers, giving them the choice to engage how, where and when they choose is essential. Creating elegant connections between channels is also important, extending the experience, and leveraging each channel for its strengths. DJ: Is the future for many businesses online? Wilkie: Today and into the future, it would be challenging to imagine a scenario where a retail brand didn’t need at least some online presence. And for some brands, those whose primary value is providing basic commodities or convenience, the future may very well be primarily or exclusively online. However, nearly every retailer has some aspect of the customer experience that can be delivered most powerfully in-person. InMoment’s CX Trends study revealed that 32 percent of Millennials rank the ability to buy online and then pick up in store as very valuable. Even without many brick and mortar locations, the preeminent digital brand, Amazon, has found a way to tap into this preference with its physical pick-up locations. DJ: What businesses strategies should companies be adopting to survive in the competitive environment? Wilkie: The most important business practice that today’s retailers must adopt is a robust customer listening strategy. With the old transaction model dead and relationship the new watchword, always-on listening, across a multitude of devices, channels and forms -- enabled and understood with the help of powerful technology -- should inform every business decision, and empower every human-to-human interaction. The technology exists. Customers are already encountering brave new experiences from brands unfettered by old ways of thinking. The only sure way retailers will be able to prioritize what their customers want is to open the listening channels, and allow their customers to guide them. DJ: What technologies should companies be investing in? Wilkie: If they haven’t, brands should be investing in voice of customer (VoC) technology -- and not just surveys. Customers are talking about their experiences on social platforms, through voice and video and via the digital footprints they leave along their online and mobile journeys. The only way to have truly intelligent conversations with customers that improve both your relationships and your business is to invest wisely in these technologies. DJ: How about branding? Are any drastic changes needed for the typical company? Wilkie: It’s more important than ever for brands to offer clear and differentiated value. The main difference today is that this value cannot be developed and communicated in a vacuum. The days of successful brand creation, rebranding and brand messaging happening without extensive collaboration with customers are over. View and treat customers as co-creators of a continually evolving promise. 