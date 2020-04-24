Special By By Tim Sandle 3 hours ago in Business As shelter in place dates blend into summer, a key question arises for businesses and young people. This is: How can companies successfully transition their internships online to ensure they aren’t missing out on the next generation of talent? For industries can navigate the impending digital internship, Jackson advises: Remember the value that interns bring There’s no question that interns are irreplaceable to our talent pool and companies must seriously weigh the short and long-term setbacks that cancelling these internships can have. Those employers that continue providing opportunities during this time of economic uncertainty may actually gain good faith with this generation, resulting in a positive, long-lasting impact on retention, work ethic and trust in senior leadership. Prioritize personal connections While taking an entire intern class to baseball game or Broadway show is out of the question, that doesn’t mean team culture is lost. Leaders just need to think differently. One option is to host remote events where interns can bond with senior staff, build connections and get a feel for a company’s values. Another option is to schedule virtual coffee breaks or remote happy hours. Don’t overlook the value of mentorship Feelings of loneliness are the biggest challenge of remote work – and this feeling will only be heightened for interns, who for many, are experiencing their first real jobs. Interns need human interaction to ease their nerves and provide them with sense of validation for their work; and it’s up to managers to find which projects will make them feel most connected, valued and in the loop. Invest in online training - from day one There are many tech tools that increase productivity and collaboration while working remote. While these tools can unleash creativity, problem solving and inspire new ideas, they can also be a big source of frustration for interns who are already adjusting to so many other things (let alone working from home!). Training is key to setting people up for success and tapping into new ways to get work done. Understand that challenges will arise There’s no question that there will be bumps along the road. Building a community happens organically and as much as we can rely on video conferencing, face to face interaction will still be lost. But, that’s okay. We need to think about what is gained, and how we can make the best of this untraditional opportunity. The concept of summer internships remains an invaluable learning opportunity for students and a critical recruitment and diversity tactic for many of the world’s top Fortune 500 companies. 