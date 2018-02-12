The emergence of a new market fusing technology and connectivity for the purposes business and home security is highlighted in a new report from Frost & Sullivan, titled “Sensors in Security & Surveillance, Global Forecast to 2023
.”
The report discusses how the accelerating developments with of Internet of Things and the Industrial Internet of Things is placing an increasing emphasis on security and surveillance. The study examines a range of different sensors including image sensors; LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging); RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification Devices); motion sensors; gesture sensors; biometric sensors; sound sensors; flame detection devices; smoke detector instruments; biosensors; gas sensors; and explosion detection instruments.
The study looks at the overall market
as well as the specific technologies. With the market, the types of applications include perimeter security, intrusion detection, and access control. Strong growth in terms of sensor purchases and expansion of sensor use into new areas is predicted through to 2023.
In terms of value, IFSEC Global assesses
the market to be have been worth $6,267.9 million in 2016. This could grow to $12,012 million by 2023. This represents an increase of 91.7 percent. In terms of the strongest candidate for growth, image sensors top the list. A second area for growth will be robotic devices like automatic guided vehicles, the report finds.
These trends are affirmed in a second report into the sensor area, from Future Market Insights
. Here analysts note how attractive insurance policies, offering discounts for businesses and home owners who fit the latest security sensor technologies, is helping to fuel market growth as well as technological innovation.
Growth is strongest with door and window sensors, glass break sensors, motion sensors, and boundary protection sensors. The types that are in greatest demand include magnetic sensors, vibration sensors, and motion sensors (like passive infrared and microwave sensors). This includes systems that allow for infrared sensor technology with Bluetooth wireless systems and software which enables the detection of people and objects on one board, which is being developed by Panasonic
.
