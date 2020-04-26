Special By By Tim Sandle 45 mins ago in Business Intelligent experiences refers to business strategies that span digital platforms and which are sufficiently agile to adjust to users’ omnichannel lifestyles as they jump from one digital platform to the next. According to In conversation with Digital Journal, Tetu explains how the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the forefront a need for immediate change. This change process might be far more impactful than some business C-suite executives realize. Many business leaders are seeing this as a temporary event that will pass, Tetu says. However, it is more likely that this is the new future of In relation to this, Tetu says: “From a business perspective, COVID-19 is both a catalyst for business model obsolescence and an opportunity for companies to be digital heroes for their customers and employees.” In terms of what needs to happen, businesses: “need to rapidly create intelligent experiences in service, work and commerce. The companies that fail will be those that can’t accelerate their digital transformations by a factor of 10X – think one to two years to accomplish their long-term goals vs. five to 10.” In doing so, the rewards will be greatest for innovators, according to Tetu: “The companies that succeed will be the ones that invest in virtual customer service, commerce, and work, leverage data and AI to deliver competitive and modern experiences, and quickly adapt by moving everything online. Acting now will shape their future.” Tetu’s company As an example, by implementing Coveo to help recommend the right content to answer customer questions, Tableau has saved up to $18 million per year. It also follows that the intelligent experience approach needs to be culturally responsive and designed in such a way that it can respond to the fluctuating needs of diverse audiences. To deliver this the strategy needs to be data driven, and for this, technologies like artificial intelligence are key.According to Louis Tetu , Chairman & CEO of Coveo, in communication to Digital Journal: “The impacts of the pandemic will accelerate technological transformation in dramatic ways.”In conversation with Digital Journal, Tetu explains how the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the forefront a need for immediate change. This change process might be far more impactful than some business C-suite executives realize.Many business leaders are seeing this as a temporary event that will pass, Tetu says. However, it is more likely that this is the new future of business and the companies that quickly leverage data and artificial intelligence will be the ones to succeed.In relation to this, Tetu says: “From a business perspective, COVID-19 is both a catalyst for business model obsolescence and an opportunity for companies to be digital heroes for their customers and employees.”In terms of what needs to happen, businesses: “need to rapidly create intelligent experiences in service, work and commerce. The companies that fail will be those that can’t accelerate their digital transformations by a factor of 10X – think one to two years to accomplish their long-term goals vs. five to 10.”In doing so, the rewards will be greatest for innovators, according to Tetu: “The companies that succeed will be the ones that invest in virtual customer service, commerce, and work, leverage data and AI to deliver competitive and modern experiences, and quickly adapt by moving everything online. Acting now will shape their future.”Tetu’s company Coveo is helping companies like Tableau, the interactive data visualization software, to save money and stay competitive by transforming their customer experience so they can more easily interact with both customers and employees in a COVID-19 world.As an example, by implementing Coveo to help recommend the right content to answer customer questions, Tableau has saved up to $18 million per year. More about intelligent experiences, business success, business strategy intelligent experien... business success business strategy