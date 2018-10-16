If you’re at IoT World Congress you’ll want to read this

By DX Journal 47 mins ago in By DX Journal 47 mins ago in Business Planning to attend IoT World Congress 2018, in Barcelona? Good choice. It’s a unique opportunity to learn from IoT experts, network with industry pros, and experience some of the newest IoT solutions first-hand. To help you level-set before you go we have a series of in-depth white papers, case studies, and overviews that explore many of the topics that will be addressed at the conference. Consider this your event prep kit with useful pre-reads and context: How Manufacturers Can Unlock Business Value via IoT Analytics Using the IoT to streamline processes, and develop a real-time understanding of your business are undoubtedly two of its biggest benefits. But at a more granular level, there’s a vast repository of data that can be mined for additional insights. This articles explains the concept of IoT Analytics, and how its focus on the data at the edge of your network can deliver additional cost savings and revenue generation. Designing Manufacturing’s Digital Future The IoT, automation, and AI are already having a transformative effect on manufacturing. Compiled survey responses from 500 senior manufacturing executives shine light on what these effects have been to-date, and what they’re expected to be in the near and long terms. Challenges exist, and costs aren’t negligible, but there’s no doubt that digital technologies will have an out-sized transformative effect on the future of how we make everything. Blockchain in Manufacturing: Enhancing Trust, Cutting Costs and Lubricating Processes across the Value Chain By now, many have heard of the blockchain and its role in cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. However the true disruptive power of blockchain has yet to be unleashed. This is a look at the role of blockchain in manufacturing, and shows how businesses that have embraced it are now enjoying a competitive advantage over those that haven’t. Stepping into the Digital Future with IoT Looking for real examples of the IoT in action? Here are case-studies from 14 companies, ranging from automotive, to jet propulsion, to healthcare, and agriculture, that illustrate just how powerful digital transformations can be. It captures the challenge, the solutions, and the results so you can compare these scenarios to your current business environment. Driving the Convergence of the Physical and Digital Worlds Making a commitment to implement the IoT in your company is just the first step. How much benefit you’ll derive from it will largely depend on how successfully you can integrate this new digital layer into the existing fabric of your business. Here are case-studies from 14 companies, ranging from automotive, to jet propulsion, to healthcare, and agriculture, that illustrate just how powerful digital transformations can be. It captures the challenge, the solutions, and the results so you can compare these scenarios to your current business environment.Making a commitment to implement the IoT in your company is just the first step. How much benefit you'll derive from it will largely depend on how successfully you can integrate this new digital layer into the existing fabric of your business. This short ebook looks at 14 examples of how Cognizant was able to help companies pair their physical and digital worlds in ways that delivered on the promise, while avoiding the pitfalls.This article is sponsored content from Cognizant