IBM-Maersk blockchain shipping consortium expands

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageIBM-Maersk blockchain shipping consortium expands

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Business
In 2018, IBM and Danish shipping conglomerate Maersk developed a blockchain-based shipping tool called TradeLens. This initially had limited availability, in order to assess the technology. Based on successful application, the technology is to e expanded.
With shipping, containerization is an important factor in how goods travel around the world. Control and traceability of containers is key to ensuring safe transfer of goods, and blockchain provides a powerful means to ensure that this process happens effectively, assessing everything from ship-to-ship transfer, to temperature control, to traceability and the avoidance of fraud (blokchain is an encrypted block, that cannot be altered or deleted).
Blockchain for shipping links with a vast computerized database of shipping routes and activities, for which the power of big data analytics is also being utilized. In addition, other new technology measures include the use of robots for handling cargo and the application of tag and trace readers..
The advantages of blockchain for shopping were behind the IBM-Masersk initiate. Based on the robustness of the technology, in May 2019 it was announced that Global container carriers CMA CGM and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) today announced they will join [url=https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2478810-1&h=3585736862&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.tradelens.com%2F&a=www.tradelens.com t=_blank]TradeLens. This decision means that the TradeLens consortium now encompasses almost half of the world’s cargo container shipments, according to data supplied by IBM.
Commenting on this key aspect of the digital transformation of shipping, André Simha, Chief Digital & Information Officer, MSC states: "Digital collaboration is a key to the evolution of the container shipping industry. The TradeLens platform has enormous potential to spur the industry to digitize the supply chain and build collaboration around common standards."
He adds: "We think that the TradeLens Advisory Board, as well as standards bodies such as the Digital Container Shipping Association, will help accelerate that effort."
TradeLens is currently processing over ten million discrete shipping events and thousands of documents each week, adding a new level of control to the world's shipping and cargo process. Used correctly, Blockchain can lower costs, eliminate delays and avoid discrepancies that are accompanied by paperwork records, across the maritime sector.
More about blockchain, Shipping, Cargo, Transport, Freight
 
Latest News
Top News
Stevie Nicks celebrates birthday, makes music history this year
Huawei to ask US court to throw out federal ban
EU firm Parrot chosen to produce surveillance drones for the US
Savannah Kennick of 'Arrested Development' talks 'Do Not Reply' Special
Iran-based social media scheme impersonated press
IBM-Maersk blockchain shipping consortium expands
Op-Ed: Kate Bush deserves to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Manufacturing migration: Trade spat shifts business from 'Factory of the World'
Armed and Dangerous: Myanmar's military goes shopping
Ava Max's 'Sweet but Psycho' enters Top 10 in Billboard Hot 100