The high number of patents issued
by the technology giant signal that advancing technology remains at the core of IBM’s mission. Moreover, the company's designation by IFI Claims Patent Service is a testament to its continued commitment to a variety of cutting-edge disciplines.
Among the new patents, in particular, IBM continues to get the world “quantum ready” and is developing initiatives in the field of quantum computing. In 2019, IBM’s quantum computing innovations included a method to scale a quantum computer to support additional qubits, as well as enabling a breakthrough approach for simulating molecules instantly.
READ MORE: IBM at CES: Quantum breakthrough news
These quantum developments underline the continued scientific and technical accomplishments of IBM’s quantum computing program. The impact of these can be seen with the number of partnerships that have been established. IBM which recently announced 100 organizations leveraging IBM’s quantum technology to drive real-world applications for business and science.
With the quantum developments, Dario Gil, Director of IBM Research said
: "We are entering the quantum age, and IBM is working with our partners to apply this new technology in a way that can solve major business and societal problems. Quantum computing will have a profound impact on key issues like finding new materials to capture carbon in the global fight against climate change, as well as the discovery of new chemistries that might power more energy efficient batteries."
The top ten companies raising patents in the U.S. for 2019 were:
1 International Business Machines Corp United States of America = 9,262 patents
2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Korea (South) 6,469 patents
3 Canon Inc Japan 3,548 patents
4 Microsoft Technology Licensing LLC United States of America 3,081 patents
5 Intel Corp United States of America 3,020 patents
6 LG Electronics Inc Korea (South) 2,805 patents
7 Apple Inc United States of America 2,490 patents
8 Ford Global Technologies LLC United States of America 2,468 patents
9 Amazon Technologies Inc United States of America 2,427 patents
10 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd China 2,418 patents
Under U.S. law
, a patent is a right granted to the inventor of a process, machine, article of manufacture, or composition of matter; or something that is new, useful, and non-obvious.