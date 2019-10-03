Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageHP plans to cut up to 9,000 jobs globally over next three years

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     34 mins ago in Business
HP Inc.’s new CEO has unveiled the company’s latest plan to streamline its operations — one that envisions cutting its global workforce by as much as 16 percent over the next three years.
In a statement late Thursday afternoon, Palo-Alto, California-based HP Inc announced it intends to cut between 7,000 and 9,000 workers "through a combination of employee exits and voluntary early retirement." It expects to complete the culling in the company's 2022 fiscal year.
The personal computer and printer maker made the announcement at a meeting with Wall Street analysts headlined by incoming CEO Enrique Lores. According to CNN News, Lores follows outgoing President and CEO Dion Weisler, who announced in August he is stepping down due to “a family health matter" on November 1.
In announcing the restructuring plan, Lores said that HP is "taking bold and decisive actions as we embark on our next chapter. We see significant opportunities to create shareholder value and we will accomplish this by advancing our leadership, disrupting industries and aggressively transforming the way we work."
The Associated Press is reporting that the workforce reductions come as the company is wrapping up a three-year restructuring plan that included the elimination of up to 5,000 jobs by the end of fiscal year 2019.
The company also says it anticipates diluted net earnings per share to come in at between $2.22 and $2.32 per share in fiscal year 2020 - compared to an average estimate of $2.23 by analysts polled by Bloomberg, according to Financial Times.
HP Inc shares are down about 10 percent year-to-date versus a 16 percent gain for the S&P 500.
More about HPQ, cutting workforce, up to 9000 workers, 2022 fiscal year, restructuring charges
 
Latest News
Top News
First Nation people feed starving grizzlies in British Columbia
Lung biopsies of vaping patients show injury from toxic chemicals
Review: Carrie Underwood spectacular at Madison Square Garden in New York Special
Op-Ed: Imbecility, thy name is Brexit - Irish deal simply can’t work
Kroger is laying off hundreds of middle-management employees
Russia's Medvedev says Cuba can 'rely' on Moscow
Kyle Lowder talks 'A Mermaid for Christmas,' motivations, success Special
Kitty Hawk reveals its third electric aircraft the Heavyside
Review: Alter Bridge releases powerful music video for 'Dying Light' Special
Australian territory becomes the first to legalize marijuana