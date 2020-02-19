By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business There is a cyber-skills gap in many developed economies. A recent study has highlighted the lack of appropriate skills, like coding, in the U.S. However, the poll also reveals that the workforce acknowledges this, indicating a provision gap to be filled. In another survey from Commenting on this, Codecademy CEO Zach Sims says in a statement sent to Digital Journal: "Hard skills like SQL and Java are going to continue to be in high demand for the foreseeable future, but another coding language I suggest all people learn is Python. It is an ideal skill to learn in the new year because it is in high demand (about 18% of tech job postings asked candidates to understand Python in 2019) and also because it is designed to be easy to read and learn.” Another finding from the survey is that 62 percent of employed U.S. residents have a plan to gain or improve a tech-related skill in 2020. The three most in-demand Natural Processing Languages survey respondents want to learn in 2020 are Python, SQL, and Javascript. In terms of regional differences, the top five U.S. states that placed the highest priority on gaining tech skills in 2020 were: 1. New York (71 percent) 2. Ohio (70 percent) 3. Pennsylvania (69 percent) 4. Maryland (67 percent) 5. New Jersey (66 percent) Looking at this aspects, Sims says: "When people learn to write code, they’re embarking on a journey of personal transformation that emanates into every other part of their lives. It helps people realize their personal and professional potential, and teaches them to become problem-solvers.” Also drawn from the survey was that fact that just over 73 percent of respondents said that the best way for them to master a new skill is to 'learn by doing.' Similarly, 23 percent said receiving timely feedback is crucial for them to be successful in skills-based learning. Colleges and universities are seemingly failing to produce enough job-ready tech workers to meet demand. As an example, Elon Musk recently put out an open call for artificial intelligence coders, stating that no degree (or even a high school diploma) was necessary. In certain technology verticals, like cybersecurity, the skill gap is still growing at a startling pace, as drawn from a study entitled ‘ Global Snapshot: The CISO in 2020 ’, explored cyber security and the role of the CISO.In another survey from Codecademy , who polled 1,000 employed U.S. residents, found that employees are starting to respond to demand. The results showed that 82 percent of U.S. respondents identified coding and programming as skills with the greatest personal and professional growth potential.Commenting on this, Codecademy CEO Zach Sims says in a statement sent to Digital Journal: "Hard skills like SQL and Java are going to continue to be in high demand for the foreseeable future, but another coding language I suggest all people learn is Python. It is an ideal skill to learn in the new year because it is in high demand (about 18% of tech job postings asked candidates to understand Python in 2019) and also because it is designed to be easy to read and learn.”Another finding from the survey is that 62 percent of employed U.S. residents have a plan to gain or improve a tech-related skill in 2020. The three most in-demand Natural Processing Languages survey respondents want to learn in 2020 are Python, SQL, and Javascript.Looking at this aspects, Sims says: "When people learn to write code, they’re embarking on a journey of personal transformation that emanates into every other part of their lives. It helps people realize their personal and professional potential, and teaches them to become problem-solvers.”Also drawn from the survey was that fact that just over 73 percent of respondents said that the best way for them to master a new skill is to 'learn by doing.' Similarly, 23 percent said receiving timely feedback is crucial for them to be successful in skills-based learning. More about technology skills, Work, Employment, Skills More news from technology skills Work Employment Skills