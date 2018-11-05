By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business A new research paper dives into business Internet of Things. It finds that the majority of survey respondents believe that security concerns around digital technologies are the biggest inhibitors to digital transformation. The report comes from Data Breach Today, with data analysis undertaken by 451 Research, and it is titled " With the paper's findings, a pressing concern is with cybersecurity and the risk of cyberattack in relation to business systems. Businesses are concerned about cybersecurity For example, the research indicates that 63 percent of survey respondents believe that security concerns around digital technologies and processes are the biggest inhibitors to digital transformation. However, the threats do not always originate from outside of the firm - internal organizational factors appear to play a part. Internal organization is key The survey found that 39 percent of respondents from very large organizations revealed that a lack of collaboration among internal departments is a potential barrier to unified endpoint management. To add to this, 51 percent of midsized organizations believe this is a barrier. The recommendation in the report is that leaders need to consider actions to ensure that IT departments are prepared to support the wider digital transformation goals of the organization. Time for IT departments to lead the way A third finding of interest is with the Information Technology department. IT was found to be the department most likely to lead oversight of a joined mobility and Internet of Things strategy; 7 out of 10 respondents reported that IT is responsible for defining their organization’s mobility and Internet of Things strategy. The paper also found that IT is also largely responsible for key aspects in the deployment of Internet of Things. With this, almost 50 percent of respondents reported that IT is responsible for endpoint security, management and governance, and device security. IT also plays are key role in operating security budgets, further emphasizing the pivotal role of IT in most firms. The online world provides businesses the potential for reaching a broader customer base. Connectivity allows for a more productive use international suppliers and to reduce administration and supply costs. However, the world of online business can bring the potential for scams and cybersecurity risks.The report comes from Data Breach Today, with data analysis undertaken by 451 Research, and it is titled " Securing the Enterprise of Things: Opportunity for securing IoT with a unified platform emerging as IoT popularity grows ." The This research paper looks at the Enterprise of Things and the Internet of Things in the context of the digital transformation evolution which is affecting most businesses.With the paper's findings, a pressing concern is with cybersecurity and the risk of cyberattack in relation to business systems. According to the U.K. government : "Cyber attacks can disrupt and cause considerable financial and reputational damage to even the most resilient organisation."For example, the research indicates that 63 percent of survey respondents believe that security concerns around digital technologies and processes are the biggest inhibitors to digital transformation. However, the threats do not always originate from outside of the firm - internal organizational factors appear to play a part.The survey found that 39 percent of respondents from very large organizations revealed that a lack of collaboration among internal departments is a potential barrier to unified endpoint management. To add to this, 51 percent of midsized organizations believe this is a barrier. The recommendation in the report is that leaders need to consider actions to ensure that IT departments are prepared to support the wider digital transformation goals of the organization.A third finding of interest is with the Information Technology department. IT was found to be the department most likely to lead oversight of a joined mobility and Internet of Things strategy; 7 out of 10 respondents reported that IT is responsible for defining their organization’s mobility and Internet of Things strategy.The paper also found that IT is also largely responsible for key aspects in the deployment of Internet of Things. With this, almost 50 percent of respondents reported that IT is responsible for endpoint security, management and governance, and device security. IT also plays are key role in operating security budgets, further emphasizing the pivotal role of IT in most firms. More about internet of things, Business, Connected internet of things Business Connected