New data relating to mistrust for customer services technology suggests that distrust is bleeding into everyday life, with a sizable number of people preferring face-to-face interactions with another person rather than an automated service.

This comes at a time when the application of technology has increased, by both businesses and customers. The increase in use is upwards of 70 percent, with almost half of those surveyed indicating that their use of technology had stepped up significantly. The reasons attributed for the step change are home working and ordering goods in lieu of visiting stores.

The mechanisms for accessing the technology included a wider use of 5G, smart speakers like Amazon, and chatboxes. Some of the types of technology are subject to more mistrust than others. At the top of the list is artificial intelligence, which is distrusted by 41 percent of the people polled. Going forwards, a growing trend are concerned about future-state artificial intelligence in terms of the algorithms becoming more sophisticated.

The survey was performed by the company Hyland, who surveyed 1000 consumers in order to determine how technology has impacted upon their lives during the pandemic. The survey also considered the feeling of people towards the technology, centered on the concept of trust.

The data suggests that although lockdowns and social distancing have increased our reliance on remote services, a large proportion of people (at 46 percent) indicated that in-person customer service is the most trustworthy method of getting their issues resolved. After this, a video call comes next (where both parties can be seen on a screen), with 30 percent saying they completely trust video technology. Phone calls come in third at 24 percent with complete trust.

These data relate to the U.S., from a poll of consumers. Coming lower down are automated services. This concern might be warranted given that 60 percent have seen an advert for a product or service they talked about in the past. In some cases, this leads consumers to be suspicious of the intentions behind those who devised the technology.

This presents concerns, since customer service is vital to most businesses. Customer service means understanding a customer's needs and providing assistance to meet them, and this relies on a degree of consumer confidence.