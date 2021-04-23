By Thomas Herd 1 hour ago in By Thomas Herd 1 hour ago in Business Millennials want to reach our own financial goals, and we're going to do it our way. We're a different generation than boomers, and here's why that matters. Stop me if you’ve heard this one. Hilarious. We Millennials have been the butt of the joke for years. Especially when it comes to finances — think being able to buy a home or retire in style. You know, just like our beloved Boomers. The fact of the matter is, that for us, the struggle is real. If you’re a Boomer, your eyes are definitely rolling in the back of your head. Your generation, just like those before, has also had to overcome challenges. I’m also aware But, as one of your icons, Bob Dylan, famously sang, “the times they are a-changin'.” Boomers v. Millennials: Dawn of Retirement Not trying to throw shade at Boomers here. My parents, after all, are from this generation. And, personally, I’ve learned a lot from them over the years. The thing is, we longer live in the same world. It’s tough out there. And, it’s not because we’re soft. Consider the following stats to back these claims up: We pay way more a month for housing. In fact, more of us are spending over $1,000 monthly per month. And, usually, that’s for rent and not even a mortgage! Did you know that only 36% of us have never had student loans? What about boomer? That figure increases to 61%. Overall, almost 45% of millennials currently have student loans. Around 9% of us believe that we’ll never retire. If we do, we aren’t exactly sure when. This is only true of 4% of boomers. While we both have savings accounts, the key difference is how much we have saved. I get that boomers have had more time to pad their accounts. But, we’re working with less than $5,000 saved, while boomers have more than $15,000 stashed away. Get this. When boomers were around the same age as us, they owned about 21% of America's wealth. As for us? We only have our hands on 3 percent. Thanks to increased living costs, student-loan debt, the Great Recession, and COVID-19, we’re struggling to catch up financially. Yeah. We Millennials are Terrified of Retirement As if things weren’t bleak enough, we’re also dealing with other unique challenges that are turning retirement dreams into frightful nightmares. High unemployment. Even before the virus that shall not be named, this was a concern. Since then, we’ve been the generation's hardest hit when it comes to employment. The middle-class squeeze. Earnings have stagnated. At the same time, we’re facing higher costs of goods, housing, insurance, and college tuition. Poor-quality employer plans. Did you know that just 41% of millennials who are at least 22 have no access to either type of plan through their employers? The uncertainty of Social Security. Some fear mongers proclaim that this is going to run out. It’s unlikely that that will happen. It is more likely that we’ll receive a portion of the promised benefits. Investing intimidation. If you’re not familiar with investing, it can 100% be overwhelming and daunting when choosing investment options for your retirement plan like a 401(k). The so-called three pillars of retirement —private savings, pensions, annuities, and Social Security — have been showing cracks regardless of the demographic. So, yeah. What’s the point in worrying about retirement? Totally get that. But, there can still be a way to enjoy today and slay your retirement goals. And, it doesn’t matter what other generations are telling you what to do. Boomers are gonna be boomers. If we want to reach our financial goals, then we need to do it our way. And, Due might be the product to finally help us retire with confidence. Own Your Retirement - How Due is Helping Millennials Retire with Confidence Control from the palms of our hands. According to a study published by Zogby Analytics, roughly 90% of millennials stated that their phones never leave their sides. Why? The most obvious is that everything we need is right there in one convenient device. Do you know what’s interesting, though? Despite being attached to our smartphones, we actually hate talking on the phone. Maybe it’s because it’s easier to hide behind or technology or because it makes us less vulnerable. Personally, I think it is faster and more suitable for our lifestyles. Just think how it was back in the door. You would have to find a financial advisor, schedule a meeting with them over the phone, and then actually have a sit-down with them. That’s not terrible. But, with Due, the process is so much simpler. After signing up, there’s a calculator that will help you determine how much you’ll need to retire. With that out of the way, it will then tell you how much you need to put aside, as well as how much you’ll receive in retirement. And, you can do this all without having to speak with another human being. We don’t get to miss out on annuities and pensions. We’ve been told for years that they are both relics -- that we’ll never have access to. And, that’s messed up. See, an annuity was a pretty cool perk offered to employees. Basically, annuities are a long-term contract between you and an insurance company. You invest money each month. And, in return, when you retire, you’ll receive a regular, guaranteed income for the rest of your life. That means you know how much money you’re getting each month in retirement. There are also pensions. They’re kind of like annuities where during your working hours, regular payments are put into an investment pool. And, as a result, you’ll have money until it’s time to dip out of this planet. Both of these became less fashionable during our lifetimes. Today, most companies offer a 401(k) that usually works in their favor, not ours. With Due, we can also now lay claim to these awesome retirement plans. Again, we get to so on our terms, not an employer, insurance company, or government. In fact, let’s just go ahead and call Due "the annuity for the modern-day person.” No strings attached. Through Due, you can invest as much, or little, as you would like each month. No joke. No limits. Just know that the more you invest, the more you’re gonna receive each month during your post-working years. But what if you need to cash out your annuity? No problem. You can do this whenever you want. Sure. You might get charged a few free for doing this, usually, between 2% to 10%; it does give you some peace of mind that you have these funds if you need them for an unforeseen emergency -- like a pandemic that forced us to sabotage our retirement funds. One more thing about these fees. The longer your money is invested, the lower that fee becomes. Straightforward retirement planning. Here’s what I really like the most -- Due is a no BS retirement planning solution. Again, thanks to Due’s Annuity Calculator, I know exactly how much money I need to stash away and what will be going into my future bank account. Also, Due is upfront about the fact that you’ll be given 3% interest. Isn’t it refreshing to have no tricks, no gimmicks retirement for the modern-day human? Oh, yeah. Since Due gives me an exact figure on funding my retirement, I can create a budget for the things I’m into, such as traveling, concerts, and vices like the occasional bottle of wine. Making retirement savings actually count. Let me be crystal clear about this. We Millenials ARE saving money. But, we’re saving in the wrong places. For example, we’re buying Acorns. I actually like that app when it comes to something like a rainy day fund because I add money through round-ups. As a retirement vehicle? Not so much. Instead of an annuity or pension, you can set up a traditional Roth or even a SEP IRA. Having these accounts is better than nothing. But, they're just not as secure and guaranteed as the former. And, we are also into the crypto craze. Nothing wrong with investing a couple of bucks here and there. For retirement? Forget about it. The price fluctuates way too much. And, that's not the case with Due since it's required to have regulatory certificates. 