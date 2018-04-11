Special By By Tim Sandle 54 mins ago in Business Jeff Kupietzky has identified a gap in the way advertisers and marketers are trying to connect with their potential buyers: they are using their millions of email subscribers to make money. He discusses his PowerInbox solution. The technology places dynamic online ads into email to drive revenue for companies who need a better way to reach their audience. His company has seen 100 percent growth for the past three years. To learn more about the concept and PowerInbox’s AdServer, Digital Journal spoke Digital Journal: What makes for a successful ad campaign? Jeff Kupietzky: It’s critical to target the right audience, at the right time in the right location and on the right device. Personalization is critical. Audiences expect that you know what they like and expect your messages to be relevant. Dynamic creative that captures the user’s attention and leads them to click to learn more is also a key ingredient. DJ: How important is digital advertising becoming? Kupietzky: As users continue to shift their media consumption to digital channels, digital advertising needs to catch up and close the “time” gap. The dollars spent on digital media lag, even though this is where consumers spend most of their time. The old adage that you have to put your message in front of your audience, wherever they are, still applies. DJ: How has marketing and advertising changed in the past five years? Kupietzky: It’s become much more data driven, much less about mass marketing and more about customization and personalization. We now have the capability to know so much about our audiences, and we need to use that data wisely. Customer expectations have changed, and the ways in which we interact with must evolve as well. Of course, as big of role as data plays, captivating creative is still a critical component. With dynamic elements and multi-media, the stakes have been raised, and audiences expect to be wowed. DJ: What’s the aim behind PowerInbox? Kupietzky: PowerInbox provides publishers a way to monetize their alternative and emerging sources of traffic such as email and notifications. We believe the core of ad optimization is the use of the email address, which provides a great way to target because it’s personal and ubiquitous. While multiple people might use the same computer/web browser (such as family members in a household), which can throw cookie-based web ads off, an email address is almost never shared, which allows us to get to know a lot about the individual and target them more specifically. Not to mention, our system is designed for publishers who are sending to opt-in subscribers. That makes them an extremely captive audience for advertisers, because they’ve raised their hands and said, “market to me.” UCONN DJ: What are the advantages for businesses? Kupietzky: For those looking to avoid dependency on social media, we provide a way to monetize these alternative sources of traffic such as email, notifications and lock screen. All of these are opt-in, which makes these audiences much more engaged and more likely to take action. A lot of people have said that email is dead or dying. But, in fact, the opposite is true. It’s been proven to still be the most trusted and effective channel for reaching audiences and driving sales. At the same time, these channels can help publishers compensate for changes in social feeds that push their content off the feed. And, they get around browser-based ad blocker technology, to make sure ads are always delivered, which drives revenue for both publishers and the brands who advertise with them. For those looking to acquire new users, PowerInbox’s network of 75+ million unique users each month provides great opportunities to target their ads to acquire new users. DJ: How did you go about developing the technology? Kupietzky: We began with a simple idea that we could help monetize a newsletter and worked closely with our clients along the way. Based on their input and needs, they helped us to constantly innovate and improve. Most of our product enhancement, such as our Direct Ad Server that leverages a publisher’s existing web server came from specific client feedback. They wanted a way to fill their own ads and then backfill unsold inventory. We came up with a solution to meet their needs. That’s been our entire development strategy—give customers the tools they want and need to succeed. DJ: How did you test out PowerInbox? Kupietzky: We were fortunate to have early clients, such as Hearst Publishing, who recognized the potential of our innovation and had faith in our solution. They’ve seen our responsiveness to their needs and continue to use us today. In many ways, we feel like it’s not just about our innovation, but these valued partners who blazed a trail with us. DJ: How did you address any security concerns? Kupietzky: We have a rigorous process for hiring talented, responsible and mature people, and we’ve built a process to ensure we comply with industry best practices around security and privacy. DJ: Are you working on any other projects? Kupietzky: Yes, we are constantly working on developing new ways to support clients in innovative ways, such as monetizing emerging sources of traffic like Facebook Messenger and chat bot traffic. 