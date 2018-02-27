Email
article imageHermes Expo International to celebrate 27 year anniversary

By Markos Papadatos     4 hours ago in Business
New York - The 2018 Hermes Expo International will be celebrating its 27th anniversary serving as a bridge for Greek businesses with the United States.
Similar to previous years, it will have its kick-off event in New York City. It will take place on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at St. Peter's Church in Manhattan. Guests will be treated to a "Taste of Hellas" Greek networking event.
In addition, there will be an event in Philadelphia, that will be hosted on April 25 in Center City Philadelphia at the Arts Ballroom on 1324 Locust Street.
The mission of the Hermes Expo International is to sharpen and to solidify business ties between Greek-American businesses, as well as regional and international businesses, and Philhellenes (non-Greeks that are fond of Greek culture and traditions).The Hermes Expo offers multiple opportunities to network, as well as to develop partnerships and strategic alliances. Most importantly, it serves as a medium for facilitating growth for businesses.
The Hermes Expo International was founded by its president, Paul Kotrotsios, in 1992. To learn more about the 2018 Hermes Expo, check out its official homepage.
Read More: Digital Journal reviewed last year's "Taste of Hellas" event in New York City, which was held at The Russian Tea Room.
