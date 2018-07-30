By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business Harley-Davidson unveiled its "More Roads to Harley-Davidson" growth plan on Monday, which gives a bit of insight into how the company plans to grow its base through 2022 and beyond. Known for their heavyweight, air-cooled cruiser motorcycles, the company has had a loyal following globally, however, in recent years, their customer base has gotten older. Harley stopped disclosing the Harley has been facing dwindling sales in its home market over the past few years, even as sales have been rising in India and China. The motorcycle company has been quietly working on an electric motorcycle project called LiveWire, and at first, it was expected to debut the new electric motorcycle by the end of this year. A motorcycle Harley Davidson Dyna Super Glide offered to the Pope Francois on the occasion of 110th anniversary of the brand in June 2013, is displayed on February 5, 2014 at the Grand Palais in Paris on the eve of an auction of luxury vintage cars Francois Guillot, AFP However, with today's announcement, it appears they are hoping will target a younger, more urban audience – a market with which the brand desperately needs to succeed, reports With the unveiling of the "More Roads to Harley-Davidson" growth plan, we will be seeing smaller bikes, electric engines, online sales, and urban storefronts that are expected to broaden its appeal with younger consumers and invigorate sales. And the LiveWire, which will probably be debuted as the company trademarked name "Revelation," won't be the only electric motorcycle they come out with. According to Harley Davidson’s Chief Operating Officer Michelle Kumbier: "We’re going big in EV with a family of products that will range in size, power, as well as price. When you look at EV you know this is a whole new customer base that we are bringing in.” The H-D did a good job with the Pan America, considering it's the brand's first adventure model. Harley-Davidson These three bikes will include a utility scooter, another that looks sort of like a dirt bike, and an electric-assist bicycle. Developing all these projects won't come cheap, though. The company plans on spending around $150-$180 million on electric vehicle development through 2022, which will amount to around one-third of their total operating investments. It is fairly obvious that Harley-Davidson is doing the right thing in creating a new growth plan, one that takes into consideration the move to electric vehicles. As Electrek says, "the writing is on the wall." But we also have to give CEO Matt Levatich a lot of credit for admitting that the company plans to aggressively shift its mindset towards a new generation of younger, urban riders. That move shows the strength of a company that knows what it wants and is not afraid to pursue its goals. Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Harley Davidson is a true American icon, and one of two motorcycle manufacturers to survive the Great Depression, the other being Indian.Known for their heavyweight, air-cooled cruiser motorcycles, the company has had a loyal following globally, however, in recent years, their customer base has gotten older. Harley stopped disclosing the average age of riders in 2008 when it was 48 years old, but that age has climbing even since then and now is likely to be well into the 50s.Harley has been facing dwindling sales in its home market over the past few years, even as sales have been rising in India and China. The motorcycle company has been quietly working on an electric motorcycle project called LiveWire, and at first, it was expected to debut the new electric motorcycle by the end of this year.However, with today's announcement, it appears they are hoping will target a younger, more urban audience – a market with which the brand desperately needs to succeed, reports Electrek. With the unveiling of the "More Roads to Harley-Davidson" growth plan, we will be seeing smaller bikes, electric engines, online sales, and urban storefronts that are expected to broaden its appeal with younger consumers and invigorate sales.And the LiveWire, which will probably be debuted as the company trademarked name "Revelation," won't be the only electric motorcycle they come out with. According to Harley Davidson’s Chief Operating Officer Michelle Kumbier: "We’re going big in EV with a family of products that will range in size, power, as well as price. When you look at EV you know this is a whole new customer base that we are bringing in.”The lineup of new bikes will also include "twist and go" mentality as they lack traditional clutches. Additionally, Harley in introducing three lightweight electric motorcycles. The three different EVs are designed to cater to the same market currently dominated by electric scooters, mopeds, and higher-end electric bicycles.These three bikes will include a utility scooter, another that looks sort of like a dirt bike, and an electric-assist bicycle. Developing all these projects won't come cheap, though. The company plans on spending around $150-$180 million on electric vehicle development through 2022, which will amount to around one-third of their total operating investments.It is fairly obvious that Harley-Davidson is doing the right thing in creating a new growth plan, one that takes into consideration the move to electric vehicles. As Electrek says, "the writing is on the wall." But we also have to give CEO Matt Levatich a lot of credit for admitting that the company plans to aggressively shift its mindset towards a new generation of younger, urban riders.That move shows the strength of a company that knows what it wants and is not afraid to pursue its goals. More about HarleyDavidson, Electric motorcycle, livewire, new growth plan, Business HarleyDavidson Electric motorcycle livewire new growth plan Business