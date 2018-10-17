By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business Two Toronto-based lawyers have started Canada’s first law firm dedicated to Esports. Esports are one of the world’s fastest growing industries and it presents several challenges, from streaming rights to contract management. Big audiences and major sponsors Esports are not only popular from the participant perspective, they are attracting large audience who follow the action in person or online (via services like Twitch.tv). According to an assessment by Newzoo ( High sums of money, a growing number of players and an audience keen to see fair competition mean that Esports cannot remain isolated from the everyday administration and policy matters that affect other sports. This includes matters of a legal nature. Specialist law practices are needed While conventional law practice can address some of the issues affecting the burgeoning Esports environment, the growth and complexity of the sport are perhaps signalling the need for specialist law firms. This need for dedicated services is certainly the view of Josh Marcus, who has helped to found Marcus Kubes Management Group’s new law firm and management agency dedicated to Esports. This is the first such specialist practice for Esports in Canada. Marcus explains, in a statement provided to Digital Journal, how the growing popularity of Esports has created the need for the new venture: “The Esports industry is accelerating at an unprecedented pace. Casual gamers, many of whom are teenagers, can turn into celebrities overnight and find themselves with sponsorships and employment contracts, without a full appreciation of what they’ve signed up for.” He adds: “We’ve founded MKM to provide clarity and help its clients navigate the complex business and legal landscape inherent in the Esports ecosystem.” Legal complexities There are other areas As Esports continue to expand, with the drivers of advertising, sponsorship, merchandise, live event revenues, and potentially publisher partnerships, it is likely that other specialist law firms will follow. Esports (sometimes ‘eSports’) are becoming increasingly popular and ever-more lucrative. Esports isn’t simply about playing video games, it is vying with more conventional ‘sports’ to be an organized and international recognized competitive structure with major tournaments and rules-making bodies. There are other areas where lawyers will need to start to get involved with Esports, such as: gambling, intellectual property protections (such as 'what extent does a publisher's ownership of a game give it legal control over the game's exploitation as an eSport?'), online streaming rights, and contract management.As Esports continue to expand, with the drivers of advertising, sponsorship, merchandise, live event revenues, and potentially publisher partnerships, it is likely that other specialist law firms will follow.