Growing use of interactive boards in business and education

By By Tim Sandle 5 hours ago in Business Interactive white boards are becoming more commonplace and more widely used in education, according to a new review. The global market is valued at $ 1.3 million, driven by business and educational use. Advances in technology allow users to write, draw, print images, and save or distribute documents over the networks, making the use of the boards of greater interest to businesses as well as education establishments. A driver in education is with remote learning. This relates to areas in the world with growing population numbers but with limited access to quality education. Given that many students have smartphones, a rising number of schools, colleges, and universities in countries like India and China are leading to the greater use of interactive whiteboards. With technological types, white boards are segmented into resistive membrane, electromagnetic, ultrasonic, infrared, and laser scanner variants. The dominant technology is, however, digital vision touch technology. Many of these technologies were on display at the recent AV tradeshow ISE which took place during February 2018 at the Amsterdam RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre. The tradeshow also presented some of the latest innovations, which included a dedicated interactive whiteboard with an artificial intelligence powered assistant from IBM Watson Visual Communication Point. The board helped to showcase an interactive receptionist facility. Also included was Huddle space, which demonstrated the possibilities afforded by the Ricoh P3500M unified communication system. Solutions from Ricoh also included digital signage and a room booking system. The report comes from Market Research and it is titled " Global Interactive Whiteboards Market Performance by 2026: Smart Technologies ." The report draws out the factors driving the use of interactive whiteboards as rising digitalization and increasing significance of virtual and e-learning. In terms of technology providers , the major players are Smart Technologies Inc., Promethean World plc., LG Electronics, Hitachi Ltd., Julong Educational Technologies, Sharp Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Vestel Group and BenQ. In addition, Microsoft is expanding into the whiteboard market with Windows compatible systems.