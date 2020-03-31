By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business Grocery and delivery workers are doing some of the most potentially dangerous jobs in America during the coronavirus outbreak and they are demanding better pay and protection. At Instacart, a grocery delivery service, workers are calling for hazard pay of $5 per order, along with equipment like hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. The Amazon workers in Staten Island called for the facility to be shut and cleaned after a co-worker tested positive for COVID-19. If anything good could possibly come out of the coronavirus pandemic, it is finding out that the state of online grocery deliveries is apparently a lot more fragile than anyone had anticipated. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, online grocery deliveries have been a relatively tough sell. While online grocery delivery is a convenience for many - it is a necessity for the elderly and disabled. This writer, being disabled, has used Kroger delivery for groceries since it became available. #Grocery stores have proven more essential than ever during this uncertain time. But it's important to protect employees, who have become the unofficial frontline in this fight, and yourself. Here's what you need to know to stay safe while #shopping. https://t.co/85zIp7wNtc pic.twitter.com/SZ2RQ5DgiI — MOD Developments Inc (@moddevelopments) March 31, 2020 And like many others who depend on grocery delivery service, I found out just how broken the system has become two weeks ago after I made my order up only to discover that all of the delivery options were suddenly unavailable. Added to my woes, toilet paper or analgesics were not being delivered. Mark Gerolimatos, based in the San Francisco Bay Area, said he's been unable to order groceries from Luckily, like many disabled, this writer does have a home health aide who comes by twice a week to help out. But sending a healthcare worker to the grocery store is not such a good idea, due to the size of the lines and the risk involved. As for elderly parents living far away, maybe in rural areas, the situation is even worse to contemplate. Corey B. from Virginia was trying to use Instacart to deliver to his grandmother who's based in rural Massachusetts, but couldn't. "Instacart allowed me to select a delivery slot - but then told me they couldn't make the delivery and I should reschedule (though they have no slots available at all)," he said. "My grandma is 96 and lives alone 500 miles away and was counting on this food to get by." Over the past few weeks @Instacart shoppers have stepped up as household heroes for families nationwide. Last night, we announced new health & safety guidelines along with additional resources to further support the shopper community during this busy time. https://t.co/9rUKbHzmwf — Instacart (@Instacart) March 10, 2020 Fixing the system Yes, it does take a crisis to find out where a system is broken. And the coronavirus epidemic has made delivery businesses much more aware of employees' needs and safety. Amazon’s Whole Foods Market and Instacart have implemented new measures to help workers during the crisis. And the company said it was working with a manufacturer to make hand sanitizer to distribute to shoppers."Our team has had an unwavering commitment to prioritize the health and safety of the entire Instacart community," Nilam Ganenthiran, president of Instacart, said in a statement. "We've been evaluating the Covid-19 crisis minute by minute to provide real-time support for Instacart shoppers and customers."