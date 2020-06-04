By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Business Detroit - General Motors is sticking to its goal of an all-electric future. According to unnamed sources, GM plans to build an all-electric van for business use at its Detroit-Hamtramck plant. Even though General Motors is not confirming the Reuters story, GM spokesman Stuart Fowle, in an email to the General Motors is investing $3 billion to retool the Detroit-Hamtramck plant and plans to start production on an electric pickup that is due late next year. It will be sold by GMC dealers under a Hummer name. GM has said it will build several other electric vehicles at the plant, which is scheduled to reopen in about a year. Artistic rendering of plug-in electric delivery truck. Workhorse Group Commercial Van market GM is looking to get into the commercial van market. For established players, it is a hugely profitable segment that's driven by the cost of ownership and not fancy technologies. It is also a segment of the market that Elon Musk's Tesla has yet to enter. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in a series of tweets last fall, hinted that his electric car company might be interested in launching an all-electric work van, reports said. Rivian, of which Ford is an investor, is expected to start building the first of 100,000 mid-size electric vans for Amazon next year. UPS has commissioned 10,000 mid-size electric vans from Arrival, a British startup. The Amazon and UPS contracts with Rivian and Arrival are worth at least $4 billion combined, Reuters said. “Buyers of commercial vans want reliability and not necessarily a flashy brand name,” said Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions. “The reduced maintenance and fuel use of electric vehicles become very attractive to a business customer, where the current limitations of EVs make the price premium less attractive to individual consumers.” According to the scuttlebutt, the GM van - code-named BV1 - is due to start production in late 2021, five sources told Reuters. It is said the BV-1 van will share some components with GM’s future electric pickups and SUVs, including the automaker’s new Ultium advanced battery system - and will be built alongside GM's ann-electric pickup at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant.Even though General Motors is not confirming the Reuters story, GM spokesman Stuart Fowle, in an email to the Detroit Free Press on Thursday said: "General Motors is committed to an all-electric future and is implementing a multi-segment, scalable EV strategy to get there. At this time, we do not have any announcements to make regarding electric commercial vehicles."General Motors is investing $3 billion to retool the Detroit-Hamtramck plant and plans to start production on an electric pickup that is due late next year. It will be sold by GMC dealers under a Hummer name. GM has said it will build several other electric vehicles at the plant, which is scheduled to reopen in about a year.GM is looking to get into the commercial van market. For established players, it is a hugely profitable segment that's driven by the cost of ownership and not fancy technologies. It is also a segment of the market that Elon Musk's Tesla has yet to enter.Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in a series of tweets last fall, hinted that his electric car company might be interested in launching an all-electric work van, reports said.Rivian, of which Ford is an investor, is expected to start building the first of 100,000 mid-size electric vans for Amazon next year.UPS has commissioned 10,000 mid-size electric vans from Arrival, a British startup. The Amazon and UPS contracts with Rivian and Arrival are worth at least $4 billion combined, Reuters said.“Buyers of commercial vans want reliability and not necessarily a flashy brand name,” said Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions.“The reduced maintenance and fuel use of electric vehicles become very attractive to a business customer, where the current limitations of EVs make the price premium less attractive to individual consumers.” More about Generalmotorsc, DetroitHamtramck plant, allelectric van, business users, Tesla Generalmotorsc DetroitHamtramck pla... allelectric van business users Tesla