Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGM restarts production at assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in Business
General Motors says the ongoing strike by its U.S. auto workers hasn't prevented it from restarting production at its assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario.
The assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario was shut down, but not because of the ongoing strike by General Motors workers in the United States, according to CBC Canada. The shutdown was already planned well before the strike started on September 16.
The GM-UAW strike had already forced the closure of the GM assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario. The truck assembly line sent home 1,200 workers on Wednesday, September 18, as the line ran out of parts.
Two days later, the line that makes Chevrolet Impalas and Cadillacs were halted, leaving about 2,000 workers in total on temporary layoffs at the Oshawa plant. And on the same day, 700 workers at GM's propulsion plant in St. Catharines, Ontario were handed temporary layoff notices.
Unifor had expected that the Ingersoll plant would have also been forced to close by now, but stockpiled parts have kept it operational, according to Airdrie Today.
The General Motors assembly plant in Ingersoll is known as the CAMI plant. Opened in 1989, the facility covers 2.0 million square feet or 53 acres of a 582 acre property. The plant has 2,800 employees.
More about General motors, Ingersoll Ontario, assembly plant, us strike, unifor
 
Latest News
Top News
Cate Blanchett urges world to tackle 'invisible' statelessness
Trump isolated after turning back on Syria, Republican allies
US's most prolific serial killer has murdered at least 50: FBI
EU says Britain needs new plan as Brexit clock runs out
GM restarts production at assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario
Artificial Intelligence driving the ‘next generation’ of jobs
Essential Science: Aspirin combats air pollution on lungs
GE to freeze pension plans for about 20,000 employees to cut debt
Consumer giant Unilever vows to slash use of virgin plastic
GM-UAW talks going nowhere fast as GM loses $80 million a day