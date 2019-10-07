GM restarts production at assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario

The assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario was shut down, but not because of the ongoing strike by General Motors workers in the United States, according to CBC Canada.
The shutdown was already planned well before the strike started on September 16.
The GM-UAW strike had already forced the closure of the GM assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario. The truck assembly line sent home 1,200 workers on Wednesday, September 18
, as the line ran out of parts.
Two days later, the line that makes Chevrolet Impalas and Cadillacs were halted, leaving about 2,000 workers in total on temporary layoffs at the Oshawa plant. And on the same day, 700 workers at GM's propulsion plant in St. Catharines, Ontario
were handed temporary layoff notices.
Unifor had expected that the Ingersoll plant would have also been forced to close by now, but stockpiled parts have kept it operational, according to Airdrie Today.
The General Motors assembly plant in Ingersoll is known as the CAMI plant.
Opened in 1989, the facility covers 2.0 million square feet or 53 acres of a 582 acre property. The plant has 2,800 employees.