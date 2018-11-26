General Motors to close plants in Michigan, Ohio and Ontario

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business As part of its global restructuring program, General Motors will cut car production, stop building several slow-selling models, and slash its North American workforce by 6,300 people. General Motors says the restructuring plan will save $6 billion by 2020. The company will cease production of several models being assembled at those plants, including the Chevrolet Cruze, the Cadillac CT6 and the Buick LaCrosse. GM will be shifting more investment to electric and autonomous vehicles, according to The plant closures will affect some 6,300 workers, including 3,300 in the U.S. The company says employees will be given the opportunity to transfer to GM's growth plants. The plants being shuttered are considered "unallocated," which means that at this time these plants don't have a product, reports An employee works on an assembly line inside a plant. Photo courtesy Ford Motor Company Oshawa is the only plant building the Cadillac XTS sedan. Detroit-Hamtramck and Oshawa are the only plants building the Chevy Impala. Detroit-Hamtramck is the only Cadillac CT6, Chevy Volt or Buick LaCrosse producer as well. Lordstown only makes the Chevy Cruze sedan. The hatchback model is made in Mexico. Buyout program failed GM offered The buyouts and layoffs will ultimately affect about 8,000 employees, although GM has not said how many workers took the buyout offer. "Taking these actions now while economy and industry are strong," CEO Mary Barra told reporters after the announcement Monday. Barra said GM is focused on adapting to a "fast-changing industry with fast-changing market conditions." "We hope you see the management team is committed to acting with a sense of urgency," she said. An employee works on Ford's assembly line inside a plant. Photo courtesy Ford Motor Company Canada informed late Sunday Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford were informed of the decision late Sunday, ahead of the official announcement on Monday. A federal official told Unifor, a general trade union in Canada and the largest private sector union in Canada, “There is no product allocated to the Oshawa Assembly Plant past December 2019,” the union said, adding it believes the move violates a previous undertaking made by GM. Workers decided to walk off the job in protest after learning Uniforlocal222 members feel betrayed. OshawaMadeGM canlab 42dK8BdxsI — Unifor Canada (@UniforTheUnion) November 26, 2018 Unifor is calling on GM to Plants to be shuttered next year include Detroit-Hamtramck and Warren Transmission in Detroit, the Lordstown Assembly in Ohio, the Oshawa Assembly in Ontario, Canada and Baltimore Operations in Maryland.General Motors says the restructuring plan will save $6 billion by 2020. 